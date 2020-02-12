NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The transplant diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2025 from USD 3.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.2%. The demand for transplant diagnostic products is expected to grow due to technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics and increasing public-private funding for target research activities. The transplant diagnostics market is segmented on product, technology, application, transplant type, end user, and region.



The independent reference laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the transplant diagnostics market, by end user, in 2019.

Based on end user, the transplant diagnostics market is segmented into independent reference laboratories, hospitals & transplant centers, and research laboratories & academic institutes. In 2019, independent reference laboratories accounted for the largest share of the transplant diagnostics market due to rapid modernization and automation in diagnostic laboratories, the growing number of R&D activities outsourced by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies to independent reference laboratories.



The molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the transplant diagnostics market, by technology, in 2019.

The transplant diagnostics market, by technology, is segmented into molecular (PCR-based assay and sequencing-based assay technologies) and non-molecular assay technologies. In 2019, the molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the transplant diagnostics market due to the benefits of molecular assays such as low turnaround times, high procedural efficacy, and real-time sample analysis.



North America accounted for the largest share of the transplant diagnostics market in 2019.

North America accounted for the largest share of the transplant diagnostics market in 2019, followed by Europe. This can primarily be attributed to the wide availability of advanced transplant diagnostic technologies, well-established distribution channels, and significant public awareness about the clinical benefits of diagnostic products in risk assessment for donors and recipients during transplantations.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (48%), Tier 2 (36%), and Tier 3 (16%)

• By Designation: C-level (10%), Director-level (14%), and Others (76%)

• By Region: North America (40%), Europe (32%), APAC (20%), and RoW (8%)



Some of the prominent players in the transplant diagnostics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Immucor, Inc. (US), bioMérieux (France), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), and Omixon (Hungary).



Research Coverage

This report studies the transplant diagnostics market based on product, technology, application, transplant type, end user, and region.It studies major factors (such as drivers and restraints) affecting market growth.



The report also analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.It analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market.



The report forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to five major regions and their respective major countries.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views.It also analyzes the competitive landscape; emerging segments of the transplant diagnostics market; and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.



