The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) wins Innovator of the Year Award in Inaugural Verified Air Travel Awards

The Forbes Travel Guide-powered accolades celebrate the best in the industry.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is pleased to announce that it was named Innovator of the Year in Forbes Travel Guide's inaugural Verified Air Travel Awards for the implementation of facial recognition technology at U.S. airports. Forbes Travel Guide (FTG), a leading authority on luxury hospitality, highlighted the agency with other 2024 honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com

TSA was established on Nov. 19, 2001, as an agile security agency in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Within the Department of Homeland Security, TSA's mission is to protect the nation's transportation systems to ensure freedom of movement for people and commerce. Fraudulent IDs and imposters represent an emerging threat to security. TSA has been deploying optional facial recognition technology at select airports through its second-generation Credential Authentication Technology (CAT-2) scanners as travelers enter the screening process, by comparing the live image of a passenger with the passenger's credentials, representing a significant security enhancement, and improving traveler convenience while maintaining privacy protections and transparency. Recently, the U.S. Travel Association and Ipsos revealed that a vast majority (80%) of air travelers support using facial recognition technology at TSA security checkpoints to confirm the identity of travelers.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized for our dedicated efforts, with the support of travel and transportation industry partners, to bring facial recognition technology to airport security checkpoints," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. "Facial recognition technology represents a crucial layer in our evolving security strategy, with an accuracy rate of 99.7%. We have prioritized civil rights and privacy protections throughout its deployment, and we are seeing strong public support for its use. This award is also a testament to our dedicated workforce, whose commitment to security innovation helps us anticipate and respond rapidly to evolving threats. We are looking forward to implementing this technology at the nearly 440 federalized airports as it improves security effectiveness, efficiency and the traveler experience."

The Verified Air Travel Awards were decided by a survey of 5,000 of the most well-traveled people in the hospitality industry, including select luxury travel advisors and FTG's jet-setting incognito inspectors and executive trainers. FTG, known for the integrity and objectivity of its 66-year-old hospitality Star Ratings system, validated the results in 22 categories. Winners will be celebrated at The Summit in Monaco in February 2025, FTG's annual event dedicated to luxury brands and luxury travel.

"Forbes Travel Guide is proud to celebrate the inaugural winners of the Verified Air Travel Awards," said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "These award recipients represent the pinnacle of air travel, consistently exceeding expectations and setting new standards for service, innovation and passenger experience. Congratulations to all the winners on this well-deserved recognition."

To view the full list of Verified Air Travel Awards winners, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Editor's Note: For clarity, the Verified Air Travel Awards are not Forbes Travel Guide Star Ratings. FTG awards Five-Star, Four-Star and Recommended ratings only to hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruise ships based on anonymous, in-person inspections. The Verified Air Travel Awards were decided via an invitation-only survey of highly qualified travelers and validated by Forbes Travel Guide.

