The Travel Box International Launches IN-Destination Specialist Services, Providing Travelers with a Global Contact, Bringing Them Inside the Destination While Planning

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Travel Box International introduces a new service concept for travelers. Now visitors to a diverse selection of international destinations, will be able to connect and plan travel with an IN-Destination specialist based in the region they wish to visit.

"We have essentially bridged the gap between the ground operator and the traveler, providing a platform for travelers to plan trips easily with the most qualified specialists," said Mo Noubani, President for The Travel Box International.

In-Destination Specialists

A carefully assembled team of travel designers and destination experts. These advisors come with many years of inbound tourism experience and most have attained a Masters or Undergrad Degree in Tourism Management. "We want to ensure our clients are working with the best and most qualified advisors. That's why we recruited the finest in the business, who happen to be located at their perspective specialized destinations," said Damany Riley, Director of Business Development.

The In-Destination specialists operate under The Travel Box International, LLC. a licensed and accredited US based travel provider, IATA ID 10767400 - Seller of Travel License FL-ST41415. The service is offered for travel to destinations ranging from off the beaten path to the most popular. The IN-Destination Specialists are currently available in Armenia, Costa Rica, Kenya, Italy, Rwanda, Thailand, South Africa and Vietnam among others.

An easy and reliable approach to trip planning, where travelers can connect and chat with an IN-destination specialist via Video, Text, WhatsApp, Email or Phone (US based number). The traveler decides when and how to communicate. They can rest assured knowing they have an advisor who is only focused on the destination they offer. All trip payments are in USD and are handled by the Orlando-FL based office. The platform is easy and stream lined to assure an optimal planning experience.

This is the kind of hands on service, clients of The Travel Box International have grown to appreciate. Rose Kharisova, an adventure traveler and client says, "Service was at the highest level" when describing her experience. The Travel Box International has taken the lead in moving forward to the future of planning travel.

The Travel Box International headquartered in Orlando, Florida is a leisure luxury travel company specializing in once in-a-lifetime experiences for the discerning traveler. A Virtuoso member agency (the travel industry's leading luxury network) and A Four Seasons Preferred Partner, the specialists of The Travel Box International are known for the signature five-star service they provide. The company offices are based at 7208 West Sand Lake Road, Suite 305. Orlando, Florida USA 32819.

For information and to connect with an In-destination specialists visit https://www.travelboxinternational.com/specialists.html or for general inquiries email [email protected] or connect on Facebook.

Company Contact:

D. Riley

Director of Business Development

(888) 802-7364 EXT 802

[email protected]

www.travelboxinternational.com

SOURCE The Travel Box International