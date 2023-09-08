The Travel Insurance Market to grow by USD 10.39 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Allianz SE, and American Express Co. and American International Group Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The travel insurance market is estimated to grow by USD 10.39 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.69%. The travel insurance market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer travel insurance market are Allianz SE, American Express Co., American International Group Inc., Arch Capital Group Ltd., Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., Aviva Insurance Ltd., AXA Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., British United Provident Association Ltd., Chester Perfetto Agency Inc., Chubb Ltd., Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., HanseMerkur Reiseversicherung AG, HDFC Ltd., MAPFRE S.A., Seven Corners Inc., SiriusPoint Ltd., Sun Life Financial Inc., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Travel Insurance Market 2023-2027
Company Offering:

  • Allianz SE - The company offers travel insurance through its subsidiary Allianz Travel.
  • Aviva Insurance Ltd - The company offers travel insurance such as single-trip travel insurance, and annual multi-trip travel insurance.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. 

  • North America is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Every year, there are many people who go on holiday abroad in the region. The practice of extreme sports is a normal part of the population and dangerous at the same time. Therefore, to solve this problem, companies put in place specialized policies to reduce travel-related risks, such as weather delays, mechanical delays, and medical emergencies. In addition, the marketing and sale of these policies are mainly carried out by travel agents that sell more attractive and tailored design insurance products. In addition, companies are also using online platforms and channels that enhance visibility and drive sales for the region's fast-growing tourism industry. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

  • Impactful driver- Growing tourism and business travels
  • Key Trend - Insurance for unconventional expenses
  • Major Challenges - The lack of awareness and delayed services 

 Market Segmentation

  • By End-user, the market is classified into senior citizens, business travel, family travel, and others. The senior citizens segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Elderly people are increasingly demanding travel insurance that goes beyond basic insurance benefits and covers many different aspects of the health and age of the elderly. Additionally, travel insurance policies can even cover pre-existing health conditions at a higher rate and can cover people up to age 100. In additi
  • on, the elderly can tailor their travel insurance package to suit their needs. This can help elderly people stay safe in situations like medical expenses abroad, theft of personal belongings, and more. However, premiums for people over 65 are increasing as they get older due to their increased susceptibility to illness, poor health, and accidents. Despite this limitation, they receive more benefits, such as additional emergency and medical insurance. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Travel Insurance Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.69%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.67

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-User

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

