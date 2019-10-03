The Travel Junction Selects RateGain for Smart Distribution

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RateGain, the market leader in hospitality and travel technology, today announced that it has been selected by The Travel Junction, online supply division of Flight Centre Travel Group, for DHISCO Switch Connectivity to get access to 1,500+ demand partners globally.

The Travel Junction - Connecting You, acts as an intermediary linking travel sellers outside of traditional Flight Centre retail brands to the product powerhouse of global procurement business with direct contracts in hotels, tours, experiences and cruise. With connections to 10,000+ properties globally and presence in Mexico, Caribbean, Australia and Pacific, it wanted a partner that can help connecting to largest global travel reseller partners.

RateGain provides market-leading variety of frictionless connectivity solutions with a comprehensive set of flexible options including seamless, ARI push, shop-to-push and shop-to-cache with change discovery and notifications features. DHISCO consistently realizes transaction times of <50 milliseconds, best-in-class reliability despite 130% increase in transaction volume and perfect availability for booking and shopping solutions.

"The Travel Junction – Connecting You, is the face of FCTG's strategic move into the world of product accessibility for businesses outside of the group with a core focus on responsible partnerships, superior customer experience, support and personalised service. DHISCO Connectivity has a strong reputation of meeting agreed commitments to its partners, it's flexible, agile with multiple connectivity options for seamless booking and shopping experience," said Mr. James Whiting, General Manager, The Travel Junction, Flight Centre Travel Group.

"DHISCO provides an always available, reliable, agile and scalable solution for connectivity that gives The Travel Junction access to 1,500+ demand partners. It yields high-booking accuracy, supports real-time modifications/cancels, immediate-confirmations of hotel CRS reservations, and typologies flexibility across push-pull models for shopping and booking, ultimately leading to an extremely satisfying customer experience," says Chinmai Sharma, President Distribution, RateGain.

About RateGain

RateGain is the #1 provider of SaaS products, which help travel, and hospitality companies make more revenue every day. RateGain offers products, which help with rate intelligence, cognitive revenue management, smart e-distribution, and brand engagement. For more information, visit www.rategain.com

About The Travel Junction

The Travel Junction - connecting you, (TTJ) was launched in July 2019 as an arm of Flight Centre Travel Group. A global product supply company focused on B2B travel supply backed by service principles of parent company. For more information, visit www.thetraveljunction.com.au

SOURCE RateGain