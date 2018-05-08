The Treatment Specialist Offers Proactive Assistance for Individuals With Mental Health Conditions

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Treatment Specialist is a national mental health, addiction, and dual diagnosis rehabilitation network that provides complimentary individualized locator services for individuals in need of treatment. America is becoming increasingly aware of the need for accessible mental health services as issues such as school violence, mass shootings, and homelessness bring it into sharp focus. By providing free guidance toward receiving the mental health treatment services needed, individuals can expedite their search and get targeted treatment more expediently.

Working together to breakdown the mental health stigma is a step in the right direction.

With over a decade of experience in the fields of mental health and behavioral health, The Treatment Specialist founder, Marissa Katrin Maldonado, is knowledgeable and passionate about matching a particular client's needs with the appropriate mental health treatment program. "Mental health conditions can be very debilitating and hold a person back from enjoying their life. At The Treatment Specialist we believe that with the right help and treatment, you can regain emotional strength and recover, and live a happy, fulfilling life. We are proud to be a stepping stone in this healing process," states Maldonado.

With an estimated 43 million people in the U.S. struggling with a mental health disorder each year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, it is imperative that mental health services are readily available when needed. Maldonado states, "We are all in this together. Most of us, or someone we know, have struggled with a mental health condition at one point in our lives. Breaking down the walls of stigma around mental health is a work in progress and the more people who reach out, share their story, and talk about it is another step in the right direction."

In light of Mental Health Awareness Month, an excellent opportunity exists to start the conversation and bring mental health conditions out of the shadows. Individuals seeking free, confidential help in locating inpatient or outpatient mental health services can rely on The Treatment Specialist as a trusted and knowledgeable resource.

About The Treatment Specialist: The Treatment Specialist provides free assistance in locating inpatient and outpatient therapy and rehab for depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, PTSD, substance abuse and most mental health conditions. In addition to the locator service, The Treatment Specialist offers free online assessments to help them match the client to the best program for their needs, as well as a free insurance benefit review.

Working together to breakdown the mental health stigma is a step in the right direction.

Receive guidance on how to get help for a mental health condition.

Receiving help for a mental health condition will promote hope and healing.

