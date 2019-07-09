The Trendlines Group Ltd. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 11th

MISGAV, Israel, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trendlines Group Ltd. (OTCQX: TRNLY), a leading Israeli investment and innovation commercialization company focused on early-stage, high-growth, innovation-based medical and agricultural technologies, today announced that Steve Rhodes, Chairman and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 11.

DATE: Thursday, July 11th

TIME: 9:30 a.m. ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/July11VICPR

Recent Company Highlights

Leviticus Cardio Announces Successful FIH

FY 2018 Earnings Press Release

5 Portfolio Companies Awarded Horizon 2020 Grants

About The Trendlines Group

The Trendlines Group is an innovation commercialization company that invents, discovers, invests in, and incubates innovation-based medical and agricultural technologies to fulfill its mission to improve the human condition. As intensely hands-on investors, Trendlines is involved in all aspects of its portfolio companies from technology development to business building. The Trendlines Group is traded on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX:42T) and in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) on the OTCQX (OTCQX: TRNLY).

