The Trendlines Group to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference

MISGAV, Israel, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trendlines Group (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY) announced today that it will present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference on Tuesday, October 5 at 8:45-9:15 AM ET (20:45-21:15 Singapore time).

A webcast of the presentation will be available on Trendlines' website at www.trendlines.com or using this direct link. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay following the live event.

The Management team will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which runs from October 5-7, 2021. To arrange a meeting, please contact a Lytham Partners representative at [email protected] or register at www.lythampartners.com/fall2021invreg.

About The Trendlines Group

Trendlines is an innovation commercialization company that invents, discovers, invests in, and incubates innovation-based medical and agrifood technologies to fulfill its mission to improve the human condition. As intensely hands-on investors, Trendlines is involved in all aspects of its portfolio companies from technology development to business building. Trendlines' shares are traded on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX: 42T) and in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) on the OTCQX (OTCQX: TRNLY).

Investor Contact Information

Israel:

Shira Zimmerman, The Trendlines Group

[email protected]

Tel: +972.72.260.7000

SOURCE Trendlines Group