The Trends We're Loving in 2026: Toy Association to Reveal What's Next in Toys & Play at Toy Fair®

WHAT: This Valentine's Day, ignite your love of play and get an inside look at the top trends that will drive toy industry sales through the holiday season at the Toy Trends Briefing, an exclusive seminar hosted by The Toy Association™, producer of Toy Fair® and the official voice of the North American toy industry. WHEN: Saturday, February 14 | 1-2 p.m. WHERE: General Session Theater (Hall 1D – Level 1), Javits Center, New York City WHO: Experts from The Toy Association will provide an overview of the biggest toy & play trends of 2026, supported by new consumer insights and data from a national survey of U.S. parents. See product examples from the show floor that tie into each trend, and meet with show staff following the presentation to map out your visit to exhibitors' booths and find specific types of toys at the show.

Throughout the year, The Toy Association's trend experts work with hundreds of global toy companies to identify the products and trends that will drive consumer spending on toys, games, and youth entertainment products. Trend expert bios are available in the Toy Fair Press Kit of the Toy Fair Online Press Room. REGISTER: This session is open to all Toy Fair guests. Registration is mandatory for access to Toy Fair, taking place Saturday, February 14 through Tuesday, February 17.

Produced by The Toy Association, Toy Fair® is the largest and most comprehensive play-focused experience in the Western Hemisphere unifying the toy industry's entire ecosystem with key players to help with business development and sourcing the latest products from across all forms and stages of play. Featuring thousands of new and unique toys, games, edutainment, entertainment-driven experiences, and more from around the world, Toy Fair offers attendees a competitive edge no other trade event can match.

About The Toy Association™ toyassociation.org / toyfoundation.org / peopleofplay.com / thegeniusofplay.org / playsafe.org

Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the business trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $155.7 billion, and its roughly 800+ members drive the annual $45.6 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, governments, consumers, and the industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play.

As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned Toy Fair™ in New York City; hosts marketplace activities in Los Angeles; engages in state, federal, and international advocacy on behalf of its members; supports the inventor and design community through People of Play™ and its numerous assets and events, including the consumer-facing Chicago Toy & Game Fair; sustains the Canadian Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard. The Toy Association's philanthropic arm is The Toy Foundation™, a 501 (c)(3) children's charity that acts as the uniting force for the collective philanthropy of the toy industry. To date, The Toy Foundation has delivered the joy of play to 33 million children in need worldwide.

