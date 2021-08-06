"The Trials of Ildarwood" Launches to #1 New Release in 24 Hours on Amazon.com

PROVINCETOWN, Mass., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S.C. Selvyn today revealed that his debut title, The Trials of Ildarwood: Spectres of the Fall, hit #1 New Release for "Children's Coming of Age Fantasy" books less than 24 hours after debuting on Amazon.com. The illustrated novel follows the harrowing adventures of a group of twelve-year-old children who are banished into a vast spectral forest as part of an ancient worldwide tradition. Once inside, they must learn how to control one of nine elements from the spirit world to save the Ildarwood, their families, and themselves from a myriad of threats lurking deep within the forest.

"Rise Above the Rest" - Concept art from "The Trials of Ildarwood" featuring two characters staring out over the forest with a crimson Ildarwood tree in the background. "The Trials of Ildarwood" is available now in paperback and Kindle editions. By popular demand, hardcover editions are coming soon.

"From the moment you enter the fantasy world ... you are immersed in a realm that breaks the boundaries of imagination." - Amazon Reviewer

Early reviewers are falling in love with this "incredible, immersive, fantastical" tale, which begins by weaving together seemingly unrelated character threads into a tapestry of shared struggles that can only be overcome once the children learn to master their unique gifts.

"I wanted to tell the story I wish I had read when I was twelve years old," said S.C. Selvyn. "And I wanted to write it in a way that any parent or any adult who went through hard times growing up could still relate to the characters and the challenges they're fighting to overcome."

"This book is inclusive, immersive and very descriptive which to me makes it standout along the greats like Harry Potter, The Hobbit, Game of Thrones and The Colour of Magic." - Amazon Reviewer

One of the secrets to the book's early success is the depth of the world building S.C. Selvyn used as the foundation for his story. "The world of the Ildarwood needed to reflect the real world, with unique cultures, traditions, and faiths," said S.C. Selvyn. "It was really important to me that the characters in the book were as diverse as the people who might read it."

The Trials of Ildarwood also features a detailed map of Ranewood, twenty-eight breathtaking chapter illustrations, and an appendix full of lore. Eager readers can also explore the impressive collection of illustrations available on theildarwood.com and the book's Facebook and Instagram accounts (@theildarwood).

The end result is an immersive experience that has left multiple reviewers begging for a swift sequel. And to any prospective readers wondering if they should drop everything to read this hot new title, one Amazon reviewer said, "Do yourself a favor and buy it. This book is worth every penny. A true work of art."

The Trials of Ildarwood is available now on Amazon.com. The Kindle edition is on sale for only $2.99 for a limited time, or Kindle Unlimited subscribers can read it for free. The paperback edition retails for $19.99. A hardcover edition is expected by September.

This title is being published and3 marketed independently by Avylaan Kingdom Press LLC and distributed by Amazon. Pre-orders began on July 1st, 2021, and it was released on July 27th, 2021.

S.C. Selvyn is based in Provincetown, Massachusetts. He proudly describes himself as "the type of introvert who had to pretend being quarantined for eighteen months was some sort of wild inconvenience."

The titles referenced above are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

