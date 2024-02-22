"The Tribe Must Survive" now out in Early Access on Steam®

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Developer Walking Tree Games GmbH and publisher Starbreeze Entertainment are thrilled to announce that `The Tribe Must Survive' officially launches in Early Access today on Steam, priced at $19.99.

Following a successful run in Steam Next Fest from February 5th to 12th, 2024, "The Tribe Must Survive" is poised to transport players to a primitive Lovecraftian Stone Age, offering a challenge to strategy survival enthusiasts worldwide. Do you have what it takes for your Tribe to survive?

Early Access

Developer Walking Tree Games and publisher Starbreeze Entertainment emphasize that the Early Access phase will be relatively short, with a goal to release the 1.0 version within 3-4 months. This brief Early Access period aims to involve more real players in the game while fine-tuning balancing and quality-of-life improvements, ensuring that player feedback can be incorporated before the full launch. In terms of content and core game features, the Early Access version will closely resemble the final product. Walking Tree Games and Starbreeze Entertainment are committed to frequent engagement with the community and free updates during this phase, to ensure that the 1.0 release delivers the best possible experience for players.

Since the Early Access period is a time for learning and improvement, "The Tribe Must Survive" will be offered at a reduced price during this period. There will be a price adjustment prior to the 1.0 release.

The Tribe Must Survive

Survival in "The Tribe Must Survive" is not a singular path. Each playthrough will have different advantages and challenges for the player to solve driven by the tribe members' behaviors. The game is made to be a challenge, each failure only serves to bring you closer to the next success.

For more information, please visit the website or join the community on Discord, X, and TikTok. Press kit is available here.

About Walking Tree Games

Walking Tree Games GmbH is a German independent development studio, founded by Simon Mittrücker and Georg Meyer who previously worked together in the game industry. The studio was officially founded in 2021 and immediately kicked off work on their first game; "The Tribe Must Survive". For more information, please visit www.thetribemustsurvive.com.

About Starbreeze' Third-Party Publishing

Your ideas. Our expertise. We empower and amplify the creativity of game developers by providing them with the support and resources to bring their visions to a global audience. Starbreeze offers turnkey publishing services, including; game development funding, release management, marketing, creative development of video and imagery, CRM, community management, data management & analytics as well as quality assurance, and more.

About Starbreeze

Starbreeze is an independent developer, creator, publisher and distributor of PC and console targeting the global market, with studios in Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris and London. Housing the smash hit IP PAYDAY, Starbreeze develops games based on proprietary and third-party rights, both in-house and in partnership with external game developers. Starbreeze shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.starbreeze.com.

