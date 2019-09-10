The Trifecta of Team Building: Hard Rock International Brings "Save the Planet" Motto to Life Through Clean the World Collaboration

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a dedication to its motto to help 'Save the Planet,' Hard Rock International is partnering with Clean the World, a global leader in WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) and sustainability, to offer the MICE community the exciting opportunity to book a one-of-a-kind meetings experience that encourages team building while giving back to the community, reducing waste and helping those in need.

"We are proud to engage with partners like Clean the World that make such a huge impact in our communities and around the world," said Danielle Babilino, senior vice president of global sales and marketing for Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos. "Hard Rock is committed to corporate social responsibility and through this partnership we can offer high social impact at a low cost, while promoting strong team building."

With Clean the World's Hygiene Kit Events, groups can work in teams to build hygiene kits, providing guests with the opportunity to engage in a collaborative activity that promotes interpersonal interaction and sustainability, all lending a helping hand to others in need. The kits are comprised of recycled soap collected by CTW from across the globe, including from Hard Rock properties, and coupled with hygiene supplies including shampoos, conditioners, lotions, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors and washcloths, along with an inspirational card. Through the program, meetings groups can also create a variety of specialty kits, including women's, children's and veteran-specific hygiene kits. Once completed, the hygiene kits are donated to homeless shelters, disaster relief efforts or a charity of choice.

"Clean the World has a two-part mission, to have a positive environmental and social impact," said Bruce Matthews, vice president of business development for Clean the World. "There's nothing better than giving those in need access to soap and essential hygiene supplies. Something as small as a bar of soap can make a meaningful impact in the lives of children and families around the world."

With headquarters in Orlando and facilities in Orlando, Canada, Las Vegas, Hong Kong, Punta Cana, and Amsterdam, Clean the World is a social enterprise dedicated to saving millions of lives around the world while simultaneously diverting hotel waste from landfills. On average, more than 3,600 children die every day from hygiene-related illnesses, primarily pneumonia and diarrheal disease — two of the top killers of children under the age of 5. By hosting a Clean the World Hygiene Kit Event, Hard Rock International aims to help reduce the aforementioned crisis, while sustainably discarding waste from participating hotels.

As leaders in gaming, hospitality and entertainment, the iconic Hard Rock brand plans to announce more 'Save the Planet' initiatives, including partnerships with key charity partners, to help protect the environment and promote community wellness.

About Hard Rock

With venues in 74 countries spanning 248 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Clean the World

Clean the World is a social enterprise dedicated to WASH (water, sanitization, and hygiene) and sustainability. It operates soap recycling centers and offices in Orlando, Montreal, Las Vegas, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Washington DC and Punta Cana and leads a "Global Hygiene Revolution" to distribute recycled soap and hygiene products from more than 8,000 hotel, resort, and cruise partners. Clean the World's foundation provides WASH (water, sanitization, and hygiene) programming to benefit global communities with high pre-adolescent death rates due to acute respiratory infection (pneumonia) and diarrheal diseases (cholera) – which are two of the top killers of children under the age of five. Since 2009, the foundation has served over 10 million individuals and distributed 50 million bars of soap and 5 million hygiene kits in 127 countries. For information, visit cleantheworld.org.

