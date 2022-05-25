2020 Mom applauds step forward for maternal mental health legislation

WASHINGTON , May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, as a result of the work of a strong non-profit coalition and grassroots advocacy effort led by the national maternal mental health think tank 2020 Mom, the TRIUMPH for New Moms Act was included in H.R. 7666, the Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act.

The TRIUMPH for New Moms Act Advances in Congress as Part of a Comprehensive Mental Health Package

The Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act is a comprehensive mental health package; and the TRIUMPH for New Moms Act ("TRIUMPH") introduced in the House by Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán (CA-44) in June 2021, calls for the creation of a national strategy to address maternal mental health disorders, and coordination and integration of maternal mental health into existing maternal, infant, and mental health activities on the federal level.

2020 Mom applauds the leadership of Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Frank Pallone and ranking member Cathy McMorris Rogers, as well as the committee who voted to advance TRIUMPH. This legislation now advances to the House Floor for consideration and final passage as part of the larger H.R. 7666 mental health package.

"Maternal Mental Health is fundamental to the health of mothers, families and infants and though there has been some progress in raising public and health care provider awareness, women continue to fall through the cracks. With the rising rates of maternal mortality and mental health disorders, it's absolutely time that Congress call on the federal Health and Human Services (HHS) agency to prioritize maternal mental health for the country," said Joy Burkhard, 2020 Mom Executive Director.

"This is a gender equality issue and a health equity issue, that when addressed comprehensively, will enable a healthier society," she said.

TRIUMPH promotes federal collaboration between agencies and departments to protect and address the mental health of new mothers and creates recommendations to state governors, House and Senate Committees, and relevant federal agencies to improve maternal mental health outcomes.

About 2020 Mom

2020 Mom is working to prevent the suffering of mothers, babies, and families associated with untreated maternal mental health disorders, like postpartum depression. 2020 Mom has driven the national conversation from one centered around raising awareness of one disorder, postpartum depression, to building a movement to address maternal mental health. The organization's work centers around closing gaps in the healthcare system by scaling change through identification of evidence-based and emerging solutions, cross-sector collaboration, and driving legislative and regulatory policy solutions.



Learn more at http://www.2020mom.org

Contact

Mary Ellen Garrett

[email protected]

(202) 510-2760

SOURCE 2020 Mom