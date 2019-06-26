The Trojan Conecocktions Ice Cream Truck Hits the Streets of New York City, Bringing WorldPride a Sweet Celebration of All Penis Shapes and Sizes

EWING, N.J., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trojan™ Brand Condoms, the leader of protection in sexual health and a long-standing partner within the LGBTQ+ community, is hitting the streets with its Conecocktions Ice Cream Truck. Starting Thursday, June 27, consumers in NYC can take a stand – with an ice cream in hand – against penis shaming and help celebrate all shapes and sizes.

The Trojan Conecocktions Ice Cream Truck offers up everyone's favorite summertime treat in an assortment of shapes, sizes and flavors to celebrate #PrideInMine. Trojan Condoms and NYC Drag Queen Brita Filter celebrate all shapes and sizes with #PrideInMine. Trojan Conecocktions sweet treats, from the Mighty Munchkin to the Holy Cow, represent and celebrate the diversity of penis shapes and sizes with #PrideInMine.

As members and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community celebrate pride during WorldPride 2019, there's an issue that's holding people back from fully taking pride in themselves – their penises. New findings reveal that nearly half of men (47%), and 60% of gay men, have felt judged about their penis. Three out of 4 of gay men are not happy with their penis, and of those, 7 out of 10 say they have participated in sexual encounters without confidence that they were making a healthy decision.

The Trojan Conecocktions Ice Cream Truck is setting out to put this shame on ice by offering up a menu of everyone's favorite summertime treat in an assortment of shapes, sizes and flavors. From the Mighty Munchkin to the Holy Cow, everyone will be empowered to take #PrideInMine by celebrating the many varieties of penises in the world … and that's just delicious.

"Trojan Conecocktions is our way of inspiring guys to take pride in their penises, whatever shape or size. We know that sexual health is an important part of overall health – and that when you're proud of your body, you want to protect it," said Bruce Weiss, Vice President of Marketing for Trojan. "As the most trusted name in condoms for more than 100 years, we are proud to help kickstart this important conversation in a way that makes it a little easier to talk about."

The Instagrammable truck will hit the streets of New York City, bringing its creamy and delicious menu to several stops along the way, leading into its ride with the WorldPride NYC 2019 March. Here's the scoop:

Thursday, June 27

9:30am-10:30am : Albany St. b/w West St. & South End Ave

: Albany St. b/w West St. & South End Ave 11:30am-12:30pm : Park Ave South b/w 23 rd St. & 24 th St.

: Park Ave South b/w 23 St. & 24 St. 1:30pm-2:30pm : 40 th St. b/w 7 th & 8 th Ave.

: 40 St. b/w 7 & 8 Ave. 3:30-5:30pm : 8th Ave b/w 56th & 57th St.

Saturday, June 29

10am-2pm : 2 nd Ave b/w 4 th St. & 5 th St.

: 2 Ave b/w 4 St. & 5 St. 3pm-6pm : Grand St. & Wooster St.

: Grand St. & Wooster St. 7pm-10pm : 9th Ave b/w 50th St. & 51st St.

Sunday, June 30

1:30pm : WorldPride NYC 2019 March, starting at 26th St. and 5th Ave.

The Trojan Conecocktions Ice Cream Truck serves as the on-the-ground effort of the brand, following its kickstart of the penis shaming conversation on social media, revealing lovable ice cream characters and inviting everyone to show their support with a simple comment tagging #PrideInMine. The brand has partnered with a range of well-known LGBTQ+ voices, including drag queens Jan Sport (@jansport) and Brita Filter (@thebritafilter), body positive influencer Marquis Neal (@marquimode) and lifestyle influencer Diego Gonzalez-Zuniga (@diegodowntown).

Alongside the truck, the Trojan team will distribute thousands of samples of Trojan condoms, and also donate 30,000 condoms to various LGBTQ+ charitable organizations throughout NYC to provide support in sexual health and promote confident sexual choices.

Follow @TrojanCondoms on Twitter, Facebook.com/Trojan or @trojanman on Instagram to join the conversation and comment with #PrideInMine to celebrate all shapes and sizes. To learn more about WorldPride, visit worldpride.org for all of the details.

ABOUT TROJAN™ BRAND CONDOMS

Trojan™ Brand Condoms, a Church & Dwight Co., Inc. brand, are America's #1 condom, trusted for over 100 years. Trojan™ Brand latex condoms are made from premium quality latex to help reduce the risk of unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Every condom is electronically tested to help ensure reliability. There are more than 30 varieties of Trojan™ Brand Condoms. The maker of Trojan™ Brand Condoms is committed to investing in public health efforts to support sexual health. For more information, visit www.TrojanBrands.com .

