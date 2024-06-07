"The Trouble with Howard", a new children's book based on real-life racers…and a skunk!

AUBURN, Ala., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What could possibly go wrong if a skunk was in the pits at a racetrack?

"The Trouble with Howard," a children's book based on the real-life story about sprint car racers Howard and Anita Millican who rescued a baby skunk on the way to a racetrack. They named him Trouble. As Trouble traveled with them to all the races, he lived up to his name!

The Trouble with Howard, based on a real-life story! Celebrating Anita Millican, the first woman licensed as an IndyCar mechanic! Howard and Jack battling through the corner! Who will win!

The 48-page hardcover book is a collaboration between author and motorsports veteran Lee Anne Patterson, a native of Atlanta, and acclaimed racing illustrator Roger Warrick of Hamilton, Ohio.

The energized and detailed illustrations bring this great story to life, a story created by racers, about racers, for racers of all ages.

The story is based on Howard and Anita Millican. Anita became the first woman licensed as an IndyCar mechanic in 1980. She was also the first to go over the pit wall as a crew member, doing so as the jack "man." The book has a brief bio about Howard, Anita and the real Trouble. In doing so, it celebrates ponytails in the pits and encourages girls to tackle STEM careers. The book also suggests ways to handle bullies and display good sportsmanship.

In addition, the book inspires compassion for animals. A portion of the proceeds will go to animal rescue operations.

Early reviews suggested that Patterson has grabbed all the right gears with Trouble. Patterson wrote the book for children Grades 1 and up and does not shy away from racing terms. Dayton Daily News says, "T stands for Triumph!", IndyCar Radio "We need more children's book like this for racing, this is brilliant!" And, while adults are loving it, the children think, "It's a great story!" too.

The book is available now and carries a suggested retail price of $18.50. Published by Ground Effects Marketing, Inc., the ISBN is 979-8-9902067-0-0. To purchase the book or for more information along with a complete summary of the story, visit www.TheTroublewithHoward.com

