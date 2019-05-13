NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

About this market

The global truck bedliners market is primarily driven by the growth in the demand for pickup trucks. In addition, there are certain factors acting as market enablers. For instance, growth in the availability of truck accessories at authorized dealerships or on authorized online accessories portals is fueing the growth of the market in focus because such add-on packages ( packages including accessories such as bedliners, bed divider, and more) push consumers to buy basic accessories at dealership stores only as certain consumers prefer them while buying new trucks.. Analysts have predicted that the truck bedliners market will register a CAGR of nearly 8% by 2023.







Market Overview

Growing sales of pickup trucks

The global automobile market is witnessing a growing demand for utility vehicles such as pickup trucks and SUVs. The increased sales of pickup trucks and the presence of a large on-road fleet enhance the market potential of the players operating in the market in focus.

Reliability issues associated with truck bedliners

Although the market in focus is driven by various factors, certain factors act as market inhibitors. These factors are mostly related to the life cycle of bedliners, which leads to reliability and durability concerns. These challenge the overall growth of the market in focus as it increases the maintenance cost for the user.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the truck bedliners market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Truck Hero Inc. and Vandapac Co. Ltd, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as growing sales of pickup truckswill provide considerable growth opportunities to truck bedliners manufactures. DualLiner Truck Bed Liners, Ford Motor Co., LINE-X LLC, PendaForm Corp., Truck Hero Inc., and Vandapac Co. Ltd. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



