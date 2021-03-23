The True Cost of Cheap, Disposable Masks

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MindBeauty, the creator of the AM99 face mask, is raising awareness about the true costs that are associated with purchasing the common disposable masks found in nearly every commercial storefront. As an industry leader, MindBeauty looks to promote safe and cost-effective face mask solutions that have been proven to slow the transmission of germs and bacteria. The AM99 face mask combats diseases and protects people on a molecular level, while providing customers with unexpected long-term savings.

Disposable face masks are great for one-time-use, but a single disposable mask has been proven to be less effective than alternative products on the market. In fact, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has stated that it is better for individuals to utilize a cloth mask on top of a disposable mask, as "double-masking" has been proven to offer better protection from transmissible diseases.

Currently, disposable face masks cost $0.58 cents to make per mask. As expected, these products are being upcharged across the country. According to Eddy Rodriguez, some suppliers are charging hospitals as much as $7 per mask, with millions in stock.

"The upcharging has gotten quite out of hand, there's no way around it," said Joei Lau, Founder of MindBeauty. "We are looking to bring a sense of consistency to the market with the AM99. We ensured it is safe, effective, and fairly priced so our customers can have peace of mind when making a purchase."

Certain disposable face masks, such as the N95, have been used at hospitals by healthcare employees and are effective for one-time-use. Other face masks, however, such as the blue disposable masks that are commonly found at pharmacies and grocery stores, only have a thin layer of cloth for protection and cost far less to make as a result. The 700% markup of face masks during the pandemic has created a retail frenzy, with retailers charging rates as high as 1,000% more than what the regular retail value should be.

"We brought the AM99 face mask to the market in order to respond to the urgent need for simple yet effective solutions to modern healthcare challenges. All of our masks are lab certified to protect against the current COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other potentially harmful microorganisms such as MRSA E.coli. and Klebsiella pneumonia."

To learn more about the AM99 face mask from MindBeauty, please visit https://am99-tech.com.

About AM99

MindBeauty created the AM99™ line of protective face masks as a response to the heightened need for simple and effective solutions to contain, protect against, and minimize the effects of the global outbreak. The result is a reusable face mask that is an effective, safe, and fashionable option that's early-to-market for users and outperforms other masks in the market landscape. Learn more at am99tech.com.

