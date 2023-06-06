The True Life Companies Promotes Brendan McLaughlin to Senior Vice President, National Sales Manager

News provided by

The True Life Companies

06 Jun, 2023, 14:16 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The True Life Companies (TTLC) , a real estate investment firm focused on repurposing underutilized property to create new attainable housing options in high-need U.S. markets, announced that Brendan McLaughlin has been promoted to senior vice president, national sales manager of wholesale operation for The True Life Capital Group.

McLaughlin initially joined the firm as managing director for the West. In his new role, McLaughlin will oversee key accounts and distribution efforts, as well as provide coaching, guidance and training to the firm's external and internal teams.

Scott Clark, CEO of The True Life Companies stated, "Brendan is a dedicated professional with high integrity and his educational approach will help the team inform broker-dealers and registered financial advisors on investment solutions."

McLaughlin is a financial services veteran with nearly 30 years of experience as both a wholesaler and an independent financial advisor. He has a broad array of investment product knowledge covering real estate, annuities and life insurance.

McLaughlin received a bachelor's degree from Northeastern University and holds his FINRA Series 7 and 65 licenses.

About The True Life Capital Group

The True Life Capital Group operates as a branch office of Orchard Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Orchard Securities and The True Life Companies are not affiliated companies.

About The True Life Companies

The True Life Companies is composed of a team of successful residential real estate professionals who work together with property owners, municipalities and local stakeholders to address the need for critically-needed attainable housing solutions in our metro regions. TTLC seeks to establish suburban and urban housing options that are the result of insightful research, innovative planning, and creative collaboration. TTLC is headquartered in Denver with offices in San Ramon, Folsom and Newport Beach, California; Austin, Texas; Raleigh, South Carolina; and Bethesda, Maryland serving the Mid-Atlantic Region. For more information on The True Life Companies visit their website at thetruelifecompanies.com .

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949) 427-1385

[email protected]

SOURCE The True Life Companies

