The True Life Companies Promotes Chad Scherer to Senior Vice President and Appoints Him as the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Elite Fund III

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The True Life Companies (TTLC) , a real estate investment firm focused on repurposing underutilized property to create new attainable housing options in high-need U.S. markets, announced that Chad Scherer has been promoted to senior vice president, finance & accounting. Additionally, he has been appointed as the CFO and treasurer for The True Life Companies Elite Fund III, LLC (the "Fund"), a fund offering units to accredited investors pursuant to Regulation D, Rule 506(c) under the Securities Act of 1933.

"We are pleased to recognize Chad's efforts," said Scott Clark, CEO of The True Life Companies. "His strategic insights and commitment to financial excellence help ensure that we maintain the highest standards in these crucial areas."

Scherer's experience spans more than 25 years, including working for both Deloitte & Touche and First Data Corporation. While he was with the latter, he was responsible for SEC reporting functions, quarterly financial reports and presentations, investor relations presentations, and fielding analyst and investor inquiries. More recently, Scherer served as vice president, chief accounting officer and corporate controller with MWH Global Inc., an engineering and construction services firm where he managed a team of over 220 finance and accounting professionals across 10 countries.

About The True Life Capital Group

The True Life Capital Group is a division of TTLC. Securities are offered through Orchard Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. The True Life Capital Group's internal wholesale team are licensed representatives through Orchard Securities. Orchard Securities and The True Life Companies are not affiliated companies.

About The True Life Companies

The True Life Companies is composed of a team of successful residential real estate professionals who work together with property owners, municipalities and local stakeholders to address the need for critically-needed attainable housing solutions in our metro regions. TTLC seeks to establish suburban and urban housing options that are the result of insightful research, innovative planning, and creative collaboration. TTLC is headquartered in Denver with offices in San Ramon, Folsom and Newport Beach, California; Austin, Texas; Raleigh, South Carolina; and Bethesda, Maryland serving the Mid-Atlantic Region. For more information on The True Life Companies visit their website at thetruelifecompanies.com .

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. An offer to sell the Units of the Fund may be made only pursuant to the Amended and Restated Private Placement Memorandum dated October 15, 2022, as supplemented (the "Memorandum"). The information contained herein is qualified in its entirety by the Memorandum. The offering of Units (the "Offering") is being made by means of the Memorandum only to accredited investors who meet minimum accreditation requirements. The Offering will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any state and are being offered and sold in reliance on exemptions from the registration requirements of such laws. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other federal or state agency has passed upon the merits of or given their approval to the Units, the Offering or the Memorandum.

Contact: Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 427-1385

jennifer@spotlightmarcom.com

SOURCE The True Life Companies