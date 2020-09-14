'THE TRUMP PROPHECY' Back in Select Theaters for Exclusive One-Night Event October 8

"In 2018, when THE TRUMP PROPHECY hit theaters, we saw spontaneous prayer for our nation in theaters across America," said CEO of ReelWorks Studios and producer Rick Eldridge. "We need this message of hope and prayer for our nation and its leadership now more than ever."

Tickets for THE TRUMP PROPHECY exclusive one-night event can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices. A complete list of theaters can be found at the Fathom Events website.

"Based on a successful event in 2018 and consumer demand, we are pleased to be partnering with ReelWorks Studio to bring The Trump Prophecy back to the big screen, " Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt Said.

About Fathom Events:

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L)., Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com .

About ReelWorks Studios:

ReelWorks Studios, LLC was founded by Rick Eldridge in August of 2009 as a production services and distribution management company. Business offices are located in Charlotte, North Carolina with representation and offices in Santa Monica, California. CEO, Rick Eldridge, has been in the entertainment business for over 35 years as a producer, director, musician, and creative visionary. The company now has over 100 titles under management comprised of feature film, television programming and digital media. Get all the latest news from ReelWorks at https://reelworks.net/ .

