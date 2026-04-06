"The Trump Train", Pop-Jazz Crooner Frank Lamphere Unveils His Upbeat MAGA Song, Celebrating America's Recent Successes & Positive Direction Thanks to Trump Administration Policies

A swinging two minutes that aspires to give musical winks, nods and high-fives to commonsense, patriotic Americans, that have already boarded or are ready to board "The Trump Train"

CHICAGO, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doing what it takes to make our country great again, the wondrous Trump Train, Amen! Rat Pack Enterprises says these are the lyrics with which old-school crooner Frank Lamphere (LAM-fear) amiably concludes the first chorus of his timely, new, pro-America, MAGA anthem "The Trump Train". One could easily envision the President doing his "Trump dance" to this upbeat song. Lamphere's vocal performance (a departure from his usual Sinatra-like delivery) was recorded with a five-piece band and having a play time of just under two minutes gets right to the point. That point, Lamphere states is "Now we once again, have a leader that's looking out for The United States of America. He's fixing so many of the inherited problems he was elected to fix. He's incredible!". Frank, like so many American citizens, feels great satisfaction, when discussing the flurry of commonsense policies enacted, since Donald Trump's gallant return to the White House. The song's arrangement and performance, do their best to capture this feeling of glee and satisfaction experienced daily, by tens of millions of Americans. While "The Trump Train" is available on many popular music platforms, it is highly encouraged for listeners to purchase directly from Lamphere's secure website. While there, they may take advantage of a great multi song offer that includes a previously unreleased swinging version of "God Bless America" and three more original political songs, that are sure to please.

The new Frank Lamphere pro-America single (I'm On) The Trump Train Retro crooner Frank Lamphere performing at the iconic Green Mill Cocktail Lounge in Chicago

With this new recording, Lamphere passionately returns to musical political commentary for the first time since his potent pre-2024 election, media bashing single "Thanks To All Of These Liars". Referred to as "One of the premier vocalists in the entire country" by Chicago Jazz Magazine, Lamphere, woos the crowds when performing with the house big band monthly, at the iconic Green Mill Cocktail Lounge. He headlines annually at The Milwaukee Festa Italiana and performs for private & corporate events from New York to Las Vegas. Hire Frank Lamphere and his band for your event. As a songwriter, his original composition "I Never Forgot" was featured in the award-winning film Theresa Is a Mother. As an independent recording artist, Frank has released five albums including Now That's Amore in 2023 and a well-received Frank Sinatra tribute "Frank Songs, My Way" from 2025. Dean Martin, always Frank's sentimental favorite singer, will be the subject of his next major album (in post-production) coming later in 2026. A custom deck builder by day (Frank says, the tough physical work keeps him fitting into his tux) his west suburban Chicago niche construction business A-Affordable Decks will attain 34 years this Fall.

Frank Lamphere's: Music Store

Booking inquiries: Rat Pack Jazz

For more information contact:

Gregory Allan – [email protected] – 630-202-4887

Rat Pack Enterprises LLC

SOURCE Rat Pack Enterprises LLC