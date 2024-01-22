The Trust® Announces Rebecca Minkoff, Founder of the Rebecca Minkoff Brand, as Special Guest Advisor for its Official Spring Member Meeting

News provided by

The Trust

22 Jan, 2024, 16:27 ET

PHOENIX, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trust®, a private community for women entrepreneurs whose businesses generate $1M+ annually, has announced the Special Guest Advisor for its Official Spring Member Meeting will be Rebecca Minkoff, founder + chief creative officer of the ubiquitous Rebecca Minkoff brand.

Twice per year, The Trust hosts exclusive member meetings featuring advisors who are female founders of ultra-successful ventures and iconic brands. Minkoff will be sharing her business growth insights with the members of The Trust – all entrepreneurs generating revenues within the 7-8 figure range.

Rebecca's name was put on the map back in 2001 when actress Jenna Elfman wore an "I Love New York" T-shirt designed by Minkoff on late-night television. Now, over two decades later, the NY-based designer is a household name within accessible-luxury handbags, accessories, footwear, and apparel.

She has also established the Female Founder Collective, a network of businesses led by women who invest in women's financial power across a socio-economic spectrum by enabling and empowering other female-owned businesses.

"What Rebecca has accomplished is a huge inspiration to women founders, and I'm looking forward to her sharing her creative strategies and behind-the-scenes stories with our members," said Ali Brown, founder and CEO of The Trust.

Minkoff shared, "I am excited to be able to mentor and share hard won knowledge with such a luminary group of women. We only win when we work together to lift each other up and create new opportunities for one another."

The Official Spring Member Meeting of The Trust will be held in Naples, FL on March 5+6, 2024.

About The Trust: Founded by award-winning entrepreneur mentor Ali Brown, The Trust is the modern, premier network for women generating revenues in the 7-8+ figures. Via both online and in-person programming, members are connected with a community of vetted peers as well as high-level guest advisors. Visit www.JoinTheTrust.org.

CONTACT: [email protected] 

SOURCE The Trust

