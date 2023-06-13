The Trust® Announces Suneera Madhani, Founder of Stax, as Special Guest Advisor for its Official Fall Member Meeting

The Trust

13 Jun, 2023, 13:29 ET

PHOENIX, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trust®, a premier network for women entrepreneurs who generate $1M+ annually, has announced the Special Guest Advisor for its Official Spring Member Meeting will be Suneera Madhani, founder of Stax, one of America's top 10 fastest-growing fintech companies doing integrated payments and payment processing. 

Twice per year, The Trust hosts exclusive member meetings featuring advisors who are female founders of ultra-successful ventures and iconic brands. Madhani will be sharing her business growth insights with the members of The Trust – all entrepreneurs generating revenues within the 7-8 figure range.

Under Madhani's leadership, Stax catapulted from startup to Orlando's first fintech 'unicorn' with a valuation of over $1 billion, with over 350 employees and $100 million+ in recurring software revenue. Born to Pakistani immigrants, Madhani has become a notable minority female founder, breaking countless statistics and raising over $500 million in venture capital.

"What Suneera has created is a huge inspiration to women founders, and I'm looking forward to her sharing her behind-the-scenes strategies and insights with our members," said Ali Brown, founder and CEO of The Trust. 

Madhani shared, "Taking small, marked changes that end up driving a huge impact is what I am passionate about and what I do in hopes of inspiring and empowering others. That's why I'm excited to speak for members of The Trust. I've learned so much since I started Stax, and I'm honored to have the opportunity to share my story with such a strong community of women."

The Official Fall Member Meeting of The Trust will be held in Scottsdale, AZ on September 12+13, 2023.

About The Trust: Founded by award-winning entrepreneur mentor Ali Brown, The Trust is the modern, premier network for women generating revenues in the 7-8+ figures. Via both online and in-person programming, members are connected with a community of vetted peers as well as high-level guest advisors. Visit www.JoinTheTrust.org.

CONTACT: [email protected];

SOURCE The Trust

