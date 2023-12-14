The Trust Project Adds Sites in Key Regions and Communities

News provided by

The Trust Project

14 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

PACIFICA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four more news sites in the United States, Canada and Hong Kong have earned the Trust Mark in recognition of their commitment to trustworthy journalism, announced the Trust Project®. They join hundreds of news outlets globally that show and uphold the 8 Trust Indicators® on their pages.

Continue Reading
The Trust Indicators explain who and what is behind a news site. (PRNewsfoto/The Trust Project)
The Trust Indicators explain who and what is behind a news site. (PRNewsfoto/The Trust Project)

The Trust Indicators® – a "gold standard" in journalism transparency—show who and what is behind a news story. They emphasize practices that ensure honest journalism serving the public interest, including the separation of opinion and paid content from news, the protection of newsgathering from funder or government interests, and a commitment to impartiality, fact-checking and correcting errors.

The Trust Indicators® are now shown for the first time on online-first sites in Colorado and Georgia:

  • The Colorado Sun, a nonprofit that advances understanding of issues that influence Coloradans' health and happiness;
  • The Current, which serves Coastal Georgia with independent, in-depth reporting on critical issues;

On the nonprofit, impartial Hong Kong Free Press, the city's only independent English-language newspaper;

And on Xtra, which has offered proud and independent LGBTQ2S+ journalism on politics, culture, health and relationships since 1984.

The Trust Project is grateful to Craig Newmark Philanthropies and Google for enabling us to support each of these sites in the hard work of implementing the Trust Indicators.

About the Trust Project:
The nonprofit, nonpartisan Trust Project is a global network of news organizations that affirm and amplify journalism's commitment to transparency, accuracy and inclusion. The Trust Project created the 8 Trust Indicators®, a collaborative, journalism-generated and proven standard that helps both regular people and technology companies' machines easily assess the authority and integrity of news. Policies and standards are shaped through user research and enforced independently from the project's funding sources. For more, visit: https://thetrustproject.org/faq/.

Media Contact
Rebecca Nowacek
rebecca@purposenorthamerica.com

SOURCE The Trust Project

Also from this source

The Trust Project Adds Sites in Key Regions and Communities

The Trust Project Adds Sites in Key Regions and Communities

Four more news sites in the United States, Canada and Hong Kong have earned the Trust Mark in recognition of their commitment to trustworthy...

Une nouvelle étude de suivi oculaire confirme l'efficacité des indicateurs de transparence journalistique pour rétablir la confiance dans l'information

Les éléments de transparence journalistique attirent l'attention des utilisateurs et renforcent considérablement la crédibilité et la confiance dans...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.