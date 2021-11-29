The Truth About Cancer Founder Charlene Bollinger Unveils "CHARLÍS" Skincare Line, Sustainably Sourced and Fueled by Nature

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlene Bollinger, who has spent over a decade spreading the truth about toxic cancer treatments and the benefits of alternative approaches through her organization The Truth About Cancer (TTAC), is announcing the launch of her sustainably sourced and all natural cosmetic skincare line -- CHARLÍS.

Charlene Bolliner - Founder of CHARLÍS CHARLÍS

TTAC has educated millions about the dangers of chemically based mainstream cancer treatments through documentary films and live seminars across America. Bollinger's commitment to educating the public about natural paths to cancer remission and potential cures led her to create a line of skincare for women that maintains the same approach when it comes to cosmetics, simply providing them with toxin free alternatives.

CHARLÍS aims to provide luxury skincare for real women, made only with the best all natural ingredients. The skincare line features an assortment of cleansers, toners, serums and moisturizers that are produced and manufactured right here in the United States of America.

"As a female entrepreneur and patient advocate, I have always wanted to develop my own line of skincare. My commitment to only the best sustainably sourced ingredients has made this a labor of love for our team. After rigorous testing, we have finally created something that we can not only truly be proud of, but feel confident that it gives your face that 'breath of life' so many women are looking for," explained Bollinger.

From apple stem cells to aloe leaf juice, the CHARLÍS line of cosmetics looks to nature in order to help women tackle those wrinkles and give them that confident vibrancy everyone desires.

"With CHARLÍS, you can truly #FreeYourSkin of those toxic chemicals found in nearly every luxury cosmetic line that you see in stores or online. The world we live in has the keys to success when it comes to our skin, and with CHARLÍS, you can unlock that limitless potential to become your best self," stated Bollinger.

CHARLÍS officially launched on November 26th (Black Friday) with 30% to 50% off the entire line. To learn more about the CHARLÍS toxic-free, luxury skincare line, you can visit www.CHARLIS.beauty .

If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Kristin Davis at [email protected] or 212-920-9918.

SOURCE CHARLÍS