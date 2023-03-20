The Truth About Cancer Releases "Quest For The Cures" Docu-series On March 29, 2023

After traveling the world interviewing medical professionals, alternative health experts, commentators, whistleblowers, and physicians to document the many forms of alternative cancer treatments and the lies of Big Pharma, Ty and Charlene Bollinger, of the Truth About Cancer, are releasing a groundbreaking docu-series featuring over 150 experts from across the globe.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, Big Pharma has been pushing harmful chemicals and life-ending treatments as the best possible solution for the millions of people suffering from deadly cancers or other life-threatening illnesses.

Through their efforts at The Truth About Cancer, founders Ty and Charlene Bollinger have spent well over a decade blowing the whistle on Big Pharma's toxic cancer treatments, which often cause more harm than healing.

Founders of The Truth About Cancer, Ty & Charlene Bollinger The Truth About Cancer: The Quest For The Cures

In a nine-part docu-series titled "Quest for the Cures [FINAL CHAPTER], The Bollingers are once again providing the much-needed insight into the alternatives to Big Pharma, while also documenting meaningful discussions on how mainstream healthcare providers have been lying about natural advanced cancer protocol for over a century.

Featuring over 150 doctors and health freedom pioneers such Robert F Kennedy Jr, Mike Adams, Del BigTree, Dr Sherri Tenpenney and Dr Judy Mikovitz, the "Quest for the Cures" is an expansive look at how to not only protect yourself from getting cancer, but also how to survive and thrive after beating cancer.

Previous docu-series released by the Bollingers have garnered tens of millions of viewers globally. In 2016, they published "The Truth About Cancer" book, which hit #2 on the NYT Bestsellers list in its first week and stayed in the Top 10 for three consecutive months. After spending decades advocating for vaccine choice, the Bollingers founded The Truth About Vaccines, which landed them on the Biden administration's "Disinformation Dozen , " list in 2021.

"Having to face a life-threatening illness like cancer is already a tremendous burden for someone to face, let alone the process of securing treatment to literally stay alive. What Big Pharma has done in monopolizing this discussion and only providing a singular path that means more to them monetarily, than preventing loss of life, is absolutely abhorrent. The afflicted and their loved ones deserve to know about every possible avenue of treatment," Charlene Bollinger, Co-Founder of The Truth About Cancer explained.

SOURCE The Truth About Cancer