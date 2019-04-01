LONDON, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The transparent barrier film has major applications in food packaging, as food manufacturers prefer packaging materials that can extend the shelf life of the food. Moreover, consumer food preferences are changing because of the growing awareness of healthy lifestyles. These changes are propelling the demand for high-barrier packaging film that can extend the shelf life of food products. The US is expected to be the major growth contributor because of the rising demand for packaging of snacks, confectionaries, and other products. The growth in demand for transparent barrier film is expected to increase the requirements of cores as it is used to wrap the transparent barrier film. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the tubes and cores market will register a CAGR of nearly 6% by 2022.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5734199/?utm_source=PRN



Market Overview

Shift in apparel manufacturing from Europe to Asian countries

The manufacturing cost includes raw material procurement cost, labor cost, and factory operation cost. The shift in apparel manufacturing bases from Europe to Asian countries is expected to increase the market opportunities of tubes and cores manufacturers in APAC.

Highly competitive market nature

The global tubes and cores market are highly competitive with the presence of many market players. Low investment with high volume production attracts many new players to enter into the market. The tubes and core manufacturer can attain break-even at the early stage of the business cycle as the investment and operating cost of the business is a smaller percentage of the profit generation.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the tubes and cores market during the 2018-2022, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5734199/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

