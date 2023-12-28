The TV Answer Man - Making Television Easy Again!

OWINGS, Md., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Having trouble streaming your favorite show or sports team? Can't tell the difference between an OLED TV and a QLED TV? Want to know how to save money buying a new TV or subscribing to a TV service?

Phillip Swann, a former Sony employee, author, and journalist for more than three decades, has solutions for those problems and hundreds more at his web site, TVAnswerMan.com.

The TV Answer Man delivers daily news and how-to articles on the latest TV technologies, such as 4K TV and streaming, as well as tips on how to save money on new TVs and streaming subscriptions. Even better, Swann invites readers to ask questions about their TV-related problems and he responds with the best possible solution. There is no charge for each question.

"Many viewers today are intimidated by new TV technology and long for the days when you could just turn on the set and start watching," Swann says. "But with streaming and other new products, television is no longer easy. That's where TVAnswerMan.com comes in. We provide solutions and guidance to make watching TV easy again."

You can send your TV technology questions to The TV Answer Man at [email protected]. And you can read hundreds of easy-to-understand articles on the new television at TVAnswerMan.com.

Journalists can contact Phillip Swann, The TV Answer Man, at [email protected] or 703-505-3064. He is available for interviews on any TV-related topic. Swann has been cited as a TV expert in hundreds of publications, including  The New York Times, USA TodayAssociated PressOrange County RegisterAwful AnnouncingThe VergeArs Technica , NBC NewsNext TV, and many others.

TVAnswerMan.com, which is based in Maryland, is here to help you navigate the increasingly complex world of television. The site provides daily news, analysis, and how-to features on everything from Smart TVs to streaming to 4K TV to, well, you name it. You can learn more about Phillip Swann, The TV Answer Man, here.

Readers, please address questions to [email protected].

