The TWINZZ Brand Is Raw and One of the Most Hyped Brands in Urban Streetwear

The Manchester twins see the brand as a lifestyle, not just a fashion brand and their mission has always been to reflect their world in their product designs. Since 2014 they have built a strong team of professionals from designers to manufacturers and PR, which enables the brand to showcase itself in its true light. TWINZZ currently produce and sell a range of active, urban and athleisure wear online and in stores worldwide.

TWINZZ retails on a global level covering over 25 countries, online and in high-end stores.



We look forward to sharing our new AW19 premium range, which will be available on www.Twinzz.com and in exclusive premium stores worldwide.

Instagram:

@TWINZZLifeStyle

@TWINZZPRM

@TWINZZSelect

For further information, please contact: TWINZZ - info@twinzz.com.

