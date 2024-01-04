The Two Anthonys' Rapid Recon Workshop Returns to NADA '24

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Two Anthonys, experts in vehicle reconditioning best practices for auto dealers, make their third NADA workshop appearance at the NADA '24 annual convention on February 1 in Las Vegas.

In this workshop, "Building a Reconditioning Operation," NADA auto dealers will hear from people who have walked in their shoes and learned from their mistakes while building successful reconditioning operations for dealerships. This workshop is Thursday, February 1, from 1 to 2:15 p.m. in room W206 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Workshop leaders Anthony Martinez and Anthony Greenhalgh worked in dealership reconditioning for years before joining the reconditioning workflow software company Rapid Recon in 2017 and 2016, respectively. Today, Martinez is Vice President of Client Services, and Greenhalgh is Vice President of Marketing and Sales Operations.

This workshop will enlighten, encourage, and equip attendees to improve reconditioning performance and outcomes when back at their dealerships. In "Building a Reconditioning Operation," the Two Anthonys will share practical considerations, unique solutions, and problem-solving suggestions, including:

  • Considering the options for building a dedicated recon program
  • Designing your layout to save time and movement, depending on resources and size
  • Writing the perfect pay plan for recruiting and training the right staff
  • Determining the right metrics for a successful recon operation
  • Satisfying your biggest customer

This workshop consistently fills quickly. Register for NADA '24 attendance and this workshop today to get your seat to learn more about Building a Reconditioning Operation from the Two Anthonys on February 1, from 1 to 2:15 p.m. in room W206 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Rapid Recon, Driven by Vehlo, modernized dealership used car reconditioning processes in 2010. In 2023, it joined the Vehlo Dealership Division to help more dealerships get cars front-line ready in three to five days to create a predictable workflow, turn, holding-cost management, and used car sale margins.
www.RapidRecon.com.

Contact
Jim Leman
[email protected]
847-840-0784

SOURCE Rapid Recon

