Latin America Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market by Offering (Solution [WAN Infrastructure, SD-WAN Control & Overlay], Service [CSP SD-WAN Managed Services, Cloud-Managed SD-WAN]), by Appliance (Physical, Virtual, Hybrid), by Implementation Type (Outsourced, In-House), by Industry (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Government), by Geography (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru) -Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023



The Latin American software defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market is expected to reach $219.4 million by 2023, rising adoption of cloud-based applications and need for simplified enterprise network management are the major drivers of the market in the region.



Based on offering, the Latin American SD-WAN market is classified into solution and service. SD-WAN solution category accounted for more than 80% of the market revenue in 2017 and is expected to contribute a larger revenue share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing need for deploying reliable infrastructure to overcome shortcomings of internet network connection such as limited bandwidth availability and prioritization of data routing.



In the Latin American SD-WAN market, SD-WAN solution category is further categorized into WAN infrastructure and SD-WAN control and overlay; between the two, WAN infrastructure held a larger revenue share in SD-WAN solution market, accounting for more than 65% share in 2017. This can be attributed to the benefits of WAN infrastructure, including advanced management and monitoring of customer-oriented network infrastructure on a larger scale through protocols, routing technologies, optimal performance measures, traffic control, and device reporting.



During the forecast period, the Latin American SD-WAN market is projected to witness the fastest growth in Chile, owing to the rising use of technology by the public sector and growing information technology (IT) and telecom industry, which is one of the fastest growing industries in Chile. Further, the retail banking sector is also growing in the country, which has led to deployment of SD-WAN solutions for retail banking in order to maintain high level of network security and quality operations, including front office and back office operations. This is achieved by implementation of interoperability among different branches of the sector and optimum data transfer policies.



Growing adoption of cloud-based applications and demand for effective network management by enterprises are key growth drivers for the market

Increasing migration of the Latin American enterprises from traditional WAN infrastructure to cloud-based applications, is resulting in increasing demand for SD-WAN solutions. Due to high maintenance cost and complex architecture of convectional network, enterprises are in need for secure, affordable, and ease of WAN management. In Latin America, organizations are continuously expanding for greater customer reach, which has increased the demand for effective network management.



Management and maintenance of WAN are costly, and manual configurations are complex and time-consuming. Therefore, there is a need for more flexible and agile WAN solutions in the Latin American SD-WAN market. Moreover, with migration to mobile and cloud, the complexity and cost of traditional WAN models are becoming unsustainable. To overcome these challenges, organizations are adopting SD-WAN solutions to centrally manage and automate configurations of WAN edge routers and reduce the overall operational cost.



With growing network complexity and data congestion on network ends, intelligent pathway control mechanism offered by SD-WAN enables policy-based routing, where network path is assigned based on source, destination, and specific application. Therefore, the demand for intelligent pathway control offers immense opportunities for the Latin American SD-WAN market players, owing to its dynamic path selection capabilities, which allow IT administrators to set up performance threshold for various types of traffic such as latency sensitive traffic, interactive traffic, and others. This ensures that critical data and applications use the best path, based on latency, jitter, and loss over the available virtual private network (VPN) tunnel in the network.



Mergers and acquisitions were the key activities observed in the Latin American SD-WAN market. For instance, Cisco Systems Inc. broadened its segment portfolio through the acquisition of Viptela Inc., a SD-WAN technology provider, in August 2017, which is expected to consolidate its market position in the region.



Some of the key players operating in the Latin American SD-WAN market are Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Silver Peak Systems Inc., CloudGenix Inc., Ecessa Corporation, Riverbed Technology Inc., Mushroom Networks Incorporated, VMware Inc., Gluware Inc., Elfiq Networks, and Aryaka Networks Inc.



