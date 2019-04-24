NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

About this market

The growing adoption of combined braking system will be a key factor contributing to the growth of the two-wheeler braking system market. CBS serves as a link between the front and rear brakes of a two wheeler. It improves vehicle stability and reduces braking distance. Owing to its cost effective nature, CBS is becoming a popular option in low powered two wheelers across the world. Favorable regulations have also promoted the use of CBS in the global two wheeler market. Analysts have predicted that the two-wheeler braking system market will register a CAGR of nearly 7% by 2023.

Market Overview

Rising electronic content in two wheelers

The global two-wheeler braking system market is witnessing the rising electronic content in two wheelers. The increasing need for rider comfort, safety, and efficiency is pushing the development and inclusion of electronic components in two wheelers. The growing acceptance of electronic content in two wheelers is enabling the rapid electrification of mechanical components.

Design complications arising in the sophisticated braking systems

The intricacies of parts and complex installation process for ABS pose a challenge to the global two wheeler braking system market. With the application of ABS increasing the complexity of the control unit is also rising. The rising dependency of the vendors on friction material suppliers, pose a challenge to the global two wheeler braking system market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies. Factors such as growing adoption of combined braking system and rising electronic content in two wheelers, will provide considerable growth opportunities to two-wheeler braking system manufactures. AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Brembo S.p.A., Continental AG, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major companies covered in this report.



