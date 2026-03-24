The Typical U.S. Home Sale Costs Over $20,000 in Realtor Fees in 2026

Clever's nationwide agent survey revealed that commission rates have reached a five-year high, up roughly a quarter of a percentage point from last year.

ST. LOUIS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The average total real estate commission rate for 2026 is 5.70%, up from 5.44% in 2025, according to a new report from Clever Real Estate, a St. Louis-based real estate company.

A survey of 533 real estate agents nationwide found that total commission — the combined fees paid to the listing and buyer's agents — increased about 0.26% from last year.

The typical U.S. home sale costs $20,374 in total realtor fees Commission rates rose across the board in 2026

This translates to about $20,374 in total realtor fees for the median U.S. home sale valued at $357,445. Listing agents earn an average commission of 2.88% ($10,294), while buyer's agents earn 2.82% ($10,080).

For comparison, last year's averages were 2.77% for listing agents and 2.67% for buyer's agents.

The lowest average total commission in the past five years was 5.32% in 2024. This year's 5.70% average is a five-year high.

Realtor commission rates are not fixed and can vary for a variety of reasons, including location, the real estate agency, market trends, and the complexity of the sale. Rates are negotiable, and some agents offer discounted or pre-negotiated fees.

The survey found that commissions across the country range from 4.92% to 6.03%, with individual buyer's and seller's commissions falling between 1.00% and 4.00%.

States with higher home values, such as New York and California, tend to see lower rates because higher sale prices result in sizable commissions, even at lower percentages.

Commission practices and regulations also differ by state, including when rates must be disclosed to buyers and sellers, which can influence the final rate.

In addition, states that allow dual agency — where one agent represents both the buyer and seller — can sometimes see lower total commission costs.

Read the full report at: https://listwithclever.com/average-real-estate-commission-rate

About Clever

Clever Real Estate's content reaches over 10 million readers annually, and its nationwide agent matching service has a 5.0-star Trustpilot rating across 3,900+ customer reviews. Since launching in 2017, Clever has reached $15.2 billion in real estate sold, matched 200,000+ customers with realtors, and saved consumers over $220 million on commission fees. Clever's network spans 18,000 agents across all 50 states.

CONTACT:

Nicole Lehman

Clever Real Estate

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724-719-0406

SOURCE Clever Real Estate