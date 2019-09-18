The U.S. Minority Chamber Of Commerce Announces Its Premier Bi-Annual Security Conference; Our Mission Is To Protect The Americas Against Transnational Crime

MIAMI, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- On September 23rd-24th the U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce (U.S. MCC) will launch its new Transnational The Americas Security Summit Miami 2019, "Cooperating Across Borders: Tackling Illicit Flows, Kidnapping and Extortion" at the wonderful Hotel Pullman located on 5800 Blue Lagoon Drive in Miami Dade County, Florida 33126. For more information: www.securityworld.vip

The event is not open to the public . The theme of the conference is: "Understanding the Global Agenda in Security and Preparedness for the U.S. private sector."

The Miami Summit 2019 represents a major step forward in the fight against transnational organized crime and signifies the recognition of Members and partners of the U.S. MCC around our Nation of the seriousness of the problems posed by it, as well as the need to foster and enhance close international cooperation in order to tackle those problems. The magistral security conference will be attended by more than 100 high-profile and senior decision-makers as well as thought-leaders from around the region, including Mayors, Chiefs of Police, leading personalities of international and non-governmental organizations, high-ranking representatives in the industry and the civil society to engage in an intensive debate during the 2 days of the magistral activity.

The launch event will open with keynote speeches by invited guest speakers the Chief of Police of Panama, Jorge Miranda Molina, from Mexico the past Sub Secretary of Defense, Gral, Tomas Angele, from Peru, Gral, Wilson Barrantes Mendoza, the Police Department from City of Orlando, Chief Orlando Rolon and Chief of Police of Los Angeles, Sheriff Alex Villanueva, among others.

The U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce recognizes the importance of cooperation and sharing to ensure a more effective approach to combating the common threats faced by the countries of Latin America and the United States. The 2019 the America Security Summit Miami therefore aims to build on the existing relationship through focusing on:

Transform with innovation-building in Central America , Mexico , Panama and Colombia police forces, to mitigate security threats to/originating from the region against the interest of the private sector of the United States . Fostering strengthened cooperation among the rural and vulnerable communities as well as with their police agencies, countries in the area of internal security, equipment, training and preparedness. Partnerships and Cooperation result in a better understanding and more contacts approach to combat the common threats posed by the organized crime and terrorism using illegal immigration and other criminal activities like money laundering and cyber security.

"This premier edition provides the U.S. business community with a centralized commercial crime-fighting body with participation of security leaders in the region. It draws on the regional resources of its members in the fight against transnational crime on many fronts as a priority for the Chamber," said Doug Mayorga, CEO of the U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce. "The world is rapidly evolving. Confronting high tech crime in the twenty-first century means understanding and addressing the impact of emerging technologies such as blockchain, as well as developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning as a key component to assist law enforcements in the region with the capacity of the private sector of the United States."

About the World Security Summit Miami 2019: The premier edition is selecting spotlights of transnational illicit flows themes – from the trafficking of goods, arms, and people, to illicit financial flows – which endanger global security by funding conflicts and perpetuating instability in the region. The exclusive event focusing to illustrates regional and international security implications, impact and risk to the private sector of the United States, and provides ideas for cooperative solutions, building on ongoing efforts by many institutions across the region with intermediation of the U.S. MCC.

About the U.S. MCC : Founded in September 2000 and Headquarters in Washington DC, with global centers in in Los Angeles, Miami and Puerto Rico, is preparing a security conference in order to reach main compromise from actors in the international security sector to build public-private partnership – coalitions – not just across borders but also across sectors that include civil society and U.S. private enterprise to be localized in affected communities. More information: www.minoritychamber.net

The event will be broadcast most of our debates and disseminate the results of our events via reports, interviews, and social media.

