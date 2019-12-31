The U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Excellence at the Leadership Gala Awards 2019, Honoring Leaders from the Public and Private Sector in South Florida

MIAMI, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce will host the IXX edition of the Excellence in Leadership Gala Awards Miami on January 13, at the world-class Trump National Hotel Miami. The signature high-level Gala Award provides an excellent networking opportunity for local companies and professionals. The event will begin at 6:30 pm and conclude at 10 pm.

Over the past nineteen years, the U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce has awarded over 500 leaders from corporate, journalists, political, government officials and grassroots community organizations. It is indeed one of the largest and most prestigious Gala Awards in America and promises to be an impressive affair, hosting 16 distinguished and high-profile guests including entrepreneurs, corporate executives, federal government public officials, educators and innovators, as well as prominent business and community leaders.

These gala honors individuals who have worked tirelessly to strengthen diversity in the local and international business sector.

The Honorees are as follow:

The Man of the Year – Mr. Donald Trump, EVP- The Trump Organization

The Global CEO of the Year- Mr. Carlos Slim – CEO Telmex - Mexico

Female Corporate Executive of the Year- Ms. Christine Valls- V.P American Airlines

Corporate Citizen of the Year- Mr. Carlos Migoya- CEO Jackson Health System

The Personage of the Year 2019 - Mr. Maximo Alvarez – Sunshine Distributor

The Leader of the Year 2019 – Mr. Patrick Cordero – Patrick Cordero Law Firm

The Woman of the Year 2018 - Ms. Wanda Vazquez – Governor of Puerto Rico

The International Executive of the Year- Mr. Oscar Munoz- CEO United Airlines

The Chamber's Appreciation Award of the Year- Mr. Mauricio Vera- USAID Small Business Director

The CEO of the Year 2019 - Mr. Vicken Karjian- CEO Amerijet

The Federal Government Official of the Year - Mr. Ian Steff- Director Foreign Service

The CEO Innovator of the Year - Mr. Dara Khosrowshani - CEO -UBER

The International Executive of the Year: Mr. Hermex Murcia- Honduran Coffee Grower

The Female in Federal Government of the Year – Ms. Michelle Giuda- Public Affairs U.S. Department of State

The Journalist of the Year – Mr. Jorge Ramos – Univision

TV News Anchor of the Year – Ms. Jenny Padura- Univision -Channel 23-Univision

"It is truly an honor to recognize Mr. Patrick Cordero as the Leader of the Year; he represents a symbol of excellence in legal service for his clients with a strong leadership, innovation, a commitment to workplace diversity and has made significant contributions to the community," said Mr. Doug Mayorga, CEO of the U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce. "By honoring Mr. Cordero, we are providing a long overdue thanks and recognition to the unsung heroes in our communities."

Mr. Cordero stated, "I congratulate the U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce for its continuous growth in 2019, while building a strong presence in Miami and throughout our nation and internationally by being recognized with the Leader of the Year Award for our work we've done in our community is humbling and much appreciated."

About the IXX Excellence in Leadership Gala Awards: Considered as one of the top events of the Chamber, dedicated to honoring public officials, global leaders, community organizers, corporate executives and minority business owns, celebrating the Leadership in Excellence, innovation, dedication and community spirit of those who live and work for a better country.

About U.S. MCC: An independent international business association with over 25,000 members and partners worldwide, founded in the year 2000. The Chamber has continually promoted U.S. entrepreneurship education, resources, and economic development while serving the needs of minority businesses and other allied associations internationally. U.S. MCC engages in business research needs and fosters a spirit of mutual assistance and good fellowship among entrepreneurs around the globe. For more information: www.minoritychamber.net

For interview, contact Maria Loaisiga, director@minoritychamber.net or call (786)406-2190)

