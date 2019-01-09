The U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Excellence in Leadership Gala Awards 2018, Honoring Leaders from the Public and Private Sector in South Florida

MIAMI, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Minority Chamber of Commerce will host the XXII edition of the Excellence in Leadership Gala Awards Miami this coming Saturday, January 12, at the world class Renaissance Banquet Hall in Coral Gables, located at 2340 SW 32nd Ave., Miami, Florida 33145. The signature high-level Gala Awards provides an excellent networking opportunity for local companies and professionals. The event will begin at 6:30 pm and conclude at 10 pm.

The XXII Excellence in Leadership Gala Awards Miami promises to be an impressive affair, hosting up to 50 distinguished and high-profile guests including Mayors, entrepreneurs, corporate executives, federal government public officials, educators and diplomats, as well as prominent business and community leaders. This gala honors individual who have worked tirelessly to strengthen and grow diversity in the local and international business sector. The Honorees are as follow:

The Mayor of the Year 2018 – Hon. Mr. Francis Suarez, Mayor City of Miami

The Best Law Firm of the Year 2018 - Mr. Patrick Cordero P.A

The Citizen of the Year 2018 - Mr. Max Alvarez- CEO Sunshine Distributors, Inc.

The Personage of the Year 2018 - Mr. Sean Lee – CEO of Data Stream

The Leader of the Year 2018 - Ron DeSantis, Governor State of Florida

The Woman of the Year 2018 - Ms. Donna Shalala – U.S. Congresswoman, 27th District Florida

The Community Leader of the Year 2018 – Rev. Guillermo Escalona, Pastor Baptist Church

The Hispanic Woman in Leadership and Power of the Year 2018 - Lt. Governor, Jeannette Nunez

The Public Official of the Year 2018 - Mr. Roberto Martell, Mayor of the City of Medley

The CEO of the Year 2018 - Mr. Raul Alarcon- CEO - Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc

The Investor of the Year 2018 - Jorge Mas / CEO Mastec

The Minority Business of the Year 2018 - DD Repro/ Mr. Jose Garcia

The Journalist of the Year 2018 – Mr. Mario Andres Moreno – Mega News

The TV News Anchor of the Year 2018 - Mr. Mario Vallejo

The Female Entrepreneurs of the Year 2018 - Ms. Martha Garcia - CEO - MG Bus Services

The Insurance Agent of the Year 2018 – Mrs. Blanca Lacayo- CEO – Hadas Insurance

The Digital Educator of the Year 2018 – Mr. Vicente Pimienta- Google

"Recognizing Mayor Suarez is a great honor for the U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce; he is an incredible leader with a world class mentality, extraordinary ability and ambition to serve as Mayor for all citizens, regardless of their cultural, racial, social background or political beliefs," said Mr. Doug Mayorga, CEO of the U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce.

Mayor Suarez stated, "I congratulate the U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce for its continuous growth in 2019, while building a strong presence in Miami, and throughout our nation. I also want to congratulate the Chamber members, for being innovators, job creators, and the lifeblood of our business community, this is an opportunity for us to celebrate those entrepreneurs and thank them for their hard work."

About the XXII Excellence in Leadership Gala Awards: Considered as one of the top events of the Chamber, dedicated to honoring public officials, global leaders, community organizers, corporate executives and minority business owns, we celebrate the Leadership in Excellence, innovation, dedication and community spirit of those who live and work for a better Miami as well as highlighting the difficulties which are often faced to thrive.

About U.S. MCC: An independent international business association with over 25,000 members and partners worldwide, founded in the year 2000. The Chamber has continually promoted U.S. entrepreneurship education, resources, and economic development while serving the needs of minority businesses and other allied associations internationally. U.S. MCC engages in business research needs and fosters a spirit of mutual assistance and good fellowship among entrepreneurs around the globe. For more information: www.minoritychamber.net

For information, contact Maria Loaisiga, director@minoritychamber.net or call (786)406-2190)

