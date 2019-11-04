The U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce cordially invites you to the Fall 2019 premier Business Trade Delegation, November 21 to 24 in Honduras

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The United States Minority Chamber of Commerce is producing the Fall 2019 inaugural business mission to Honduras this November 21 to 24, taking place at the Hotel Intercontinental San Pedro Sula, Honduras, and culminating with a special business delegation event at the Omoa Beach Resort. The USMCC's mission kicks off its American business tour in the industrial capital of Honduras, San Pedro Sula. The USMCC is pleased to extend a business development and trade opportunity to current members and non-members of the USMCC. We invite machinery, high technology and software, security, auto parts, agricultural equipment, logistics, mining, and health and life sciences professionals to join the chamber for a personalized business development experience in Central America. Business delegates will gain new sustainable business opportunity insights and interact in high level engagements with Government representatives including 50 mayors from diverse municipalities, industry associations and engage in face to face business engagements with potential buyers.

"The United States Minority Chamber's primary goal and commitment to our business delegation representatives is to assist them in expanding their international business opportunity with direct access to an emerging Latin American market such as Honduras. Our Fall 2019 business delegation tour features a list of 'who is who' participants from the public and private sectors," said Doug Mayorga, CEO of the USMCC. "Our mission for the sustainable economic development of Honduras's future is made possible with the collaboration and cooperation of 77 municipalities across the Central American nation, who wish to attract international and American investment and international cooperation, to develop capacity of fair business with small farming communities and ignite a stronger future for the future of the United States and Honduras commercial relations."

The United States Minority Chamber of Commerce is the voice for minority business organizations leading across the Nation and igniting prosperity across the world. The USMCC is comprised of an engaged and highly collaborative network of U.S. exporters, importers, investors and donors and organizations innovating in agriculture, infrastructure, machinery, raw material and construction sectors.

Overview of the Country: The United States is the chief trading partner for Honduras, supplying 61.2 percent of Honduran imports and purchasing 43.4 percent of Honduran exports in 2017 (excluding maquila trade). Bilateral trade between the United States and Honduras totaled $19.6 billion in 2017 and U.S. exports to Honduras continued to perform well in 2019, reaching $9.1 billion, an increase of 63 percent over 2019. Located in the heart of Central America, Honduras is the second largest country in the region. Its deep-water port, Puerto Cortés, is the first port in Latin America to qualify under both the Megaports and Container Security Initiatives (CSI), which now facilitate the screening of approximately 90 percent of transatlantic and transpacific cargo prior to importation into the United States.

About the U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce: Is a Global Business Association founded in the year 2000, is the largest minority small business and investors organization and the premier platform for business tours and meetings headquartered in Washington, D.C., and operation centers in Los Angeles New York, Colombia and Miami. The scope of International services serving entrepreneurs and foreign governments with matchmaking on three continents. Minority Chamber of Commerce's 9,000-plus members manage more than $20 million in business trade and investment annually, designed to increase trade and International cooperation across Latin America and the Caribbean. For more information, please refer to www.minoritychamber.net

