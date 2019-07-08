The U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce Foundation for Poverty Alleviation starts operations to expand the generosity of the businesses and people of the United States of America to Latin America and The Caribbean through job creation

MIAMI, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce Foundation for Poverty Alleviation announced its programs and services to help reduce poverty in Latin America and the Caribbean through education, entrepreneurship, economic and human development, with funds and materials to deliver aid and assistance for impoverished persons and vulnerable rural communities. The slogan of the U.S. MCCF is "Unite the Force for Good, Inspires Volunteerism and Compassion to reduce poverty in Latin America and the Caribbean."

Since then U.S. MCCF has expanded overseas to help those in need across Latin America and the Caribbean and is actively campaigning for more U.S. philanthropic organizations to launch humanitarian projects abroad while advocating for favorable economic development policies facilitating overseas operations in the region. As of 2019, The U.S. MCCF has a plan to start services in Colombia and Honduras.

An Overview:

Vision: Be the best channel, the most trusted, the most expected and the most respected international philanthropy platform to serve rural and disadvantage areas with love and compassion.

Mission: Disseminate good education and reduce poverty with economic development services and programs, help others to achieve their aims, and make the good more powerful development through generosity from the people of the United States of America.

Values: Service, Innovation, Transparency, Tenacity and Effectiveness

"The U.S. MCCF is committed to disbursing donor funds in the most effective way possible to combat rural poverty and stimulate economic development in remote areas in Latin America and the Caribbean," said Mr. Doug Mayorga, President & CEO of the U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Inc. "We are determined to assist rural and vulnerable cities by mobilizing the power of the generosity of business people of the United States against poverty to find practical, innovative ways for sustainable economy platforms to lift themselves out of poverty and thrive. The U.S. MCCF works with members and partner organizations to accomplish goals in this 2019 to create jobs and bring new opportunities."

Our programs target four areas in poverty reduction to increase the quality of the life for rural populations:

Education for economic development for sustainability through entrepreneurship programs. Better infrastructure to improve roads, bridges, energy, environment, telecommunication and public security Investment through collaboration with the U.S. private sector and rural municipalities in Latin America and the Caribbean Human Development with the highest social inequality level in the world in the region, creating new standards of living to improve the health conditions, equality in education, micro-finance self-reliance and youth capacity development.

Beginning this August 2019, the Foundation will start the following programs:

The first international project will be realized in Puerto Corte , Honduras with a Creative Digital School of Entrepreneurship committed to empowering young people from the country with the mindset, skill set and practice necessary to start new ventures and to think like entrepreneurs with the U.S. entrepreneurship culture.

, with a Creative Digital School of Entrepreneurship committed to empowering young people from the country with the mindset, skill set and practice necessary to start new ventures and to think like entrepreneurs with the U.S. entrepreneurship culture. The second project, "Pavement Productive Roads for the Poor," will be executed in the city of El Charco, department of Narino, Colombia in the pacific region of the country. This is an extraordinary economic development project to assist the poverty-stricken rural areas to build convenience roads and bridges to facility better conditions to live.

About the U.S. MCCF : The U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Inc. is a nongovernmental charitable with sustainability programs organization based in Miami, Florida, registered as 501C3 economic development, education and Compassion. Webpage will be available July 15, 2019. The global foundation will be professionally supervised by the U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce Office of Poverty Alleviation and Entrepreneurship.

About the U.S. MCC: An independent, business educational, membership-driven economic-development organization. Its mission is to promote commercial, economic, business, and educational relations, and to facilitate trade and investment. MCC also will soon announce the launch new centers in Bogota-Cali in Colombia, and San Pedro Sula, Puerto Corte and Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Such regional centers are an attractive way to facility trade, investment and international cooperation, an exciting and ever-evolving business relations. For more information you can visit: www.minoritychamber.net

