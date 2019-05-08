The U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce (USMCC) Announces the Exclusive 5th Edition of the World Municipalities Summit in San Juan, Puerto Rico this Friday, May 10

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Puerto Rico, one of the Caribbean's most beautiful islands, will play host to the 5th Edition of the World Municipalities Summit 2019 this Friday, May 10, through Sunday, May 12. The two-day international conference is organized by the U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce, and will be held at the exclusive world class venue, Hotel Marriott Condado & Stellaris Casino.

The high-level municipality forum focuses on issues related to sustainable development but also covers other issues including international cooperation, energy, modern development practices and other topics in the fields of public-private partnership, economics and international relations.

USMCC said in a statement that "everything is ready for the summit to promote new twinning relationships and the purchase of food products in Central America." Keynote Speakers highlights the Mayor of Puerto Cortes, Honduras, Mr. Allan David Ramos, the newly elected Mayor from San Salvador, Ernesto Muyshondt, as well as the irreversibly winning mayoral candidate of Puerto Limon, Costa Rica, Architect Emos Davis, who will present the challenges and opportunities offered by his community within the "labyrinth of instability" in the region.

As a Guest Speaker who will also participate is the President of the Legislative Committee of the House of Representatives of Puerto Rico (Congress), which runs 78 municipalities, Ms. Maria Milagros Charbonier. As a panelist from the Government of Puerto Rico, Mr. Omar Marrero is the true architect of the reconstruction for a new Puerto Rico, according to a survey of USMCC on "who is who on the island."

The host is the Honorable Mayor of City of Villalba, Mr. Luis Javier Hernandez, who has also confirmed his participation. He has managed to promote a historic energy initiative that will power 6 municipalities. Also, the President of the Association of Mayors, Honorable Jose Roman Abreu, from the municipality of San Lorenzo will be a guest speaker. The event has no cost for the mayors of Puerto Rico.

Participating as speakers also in the economic development of the island, the President of the Manufacturing Association of Puerto Rico, Mr. Rodrigo Masses, and Mr. Antonio "Tito" Colorado," who was Secretary of State in Puerto Rico in the '80s.

About the U.S Minority Chamber of Commerce: Founded in the year 2000, we provide a platform focusing on economic development, investment through public-private partnerships and international cooperation with a purpose to increase the role and influence of local governments and its representative organizations in global relations and become the main source of partners, investors and donors for an effective, innovative local government close to the citizen, businesses and ensuring poverty reduction. For more information: www.minoritychamber.net

