The U.S. Minority Chamber Of Commerce (USMCC) Announces The Premier Edition Of The U.S. European Trade & Investment Conference, Shining A Spotlight On Tomorrow's Minority Entrepreneurs To Europe

MIAMI, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce (USMCC) announces its exclusive conference, "U.S. European Trade & Investment Summit 2019" to be held this Friday, May 31 from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM at the wonderful Marriott Dadeland in Miami Dade County, Florida. The event is not open to the public.

Through various panel discussions and workshops the conference will develop a dialog to further increase trade and investments between Europe and the U.S. minority companies based in South Florida and Puerto Rico. The 2019 edition will be key for senior-level private sector representatives and foreign public officials from Europe and the United States.

The following are the official countries and representatives:

The Western Balkans – Europe – Macedonia – Trade Representative, Hon. Dana Lynne Klein

The Leader in Europe – Germany – Trade Representative, Hon. Norma Henning

The Emerging Economy in Europe, Spain – Trade Representative, Hon. José Manuel Fresnillo Riesgo

The Innovative Country in Europe, Finland – Trade Representative, Hon. Mr. Peter Makila

"The overall purpose of the U.S. European Trade & Investment Summit is to help reinforce broad-based and effective cooperation; trade and investments are a 'two-way street.' We will also explore on how businesses from Europe can conduct business in the United States," said Mr. Doug Mayorga, CEO of the USMCC. "One of the participants, Macedonia from the Western Balkan countries, fundamentally coming from the altered political and economic landscape of Central Europe, has been transformed into a marketplace with dynamic growth, attracting a significant amount of foreign direct and trade potential."

The goals of the U.S. – European Trade & Investment Summit is:

To promote a dialog between the business world and the Western Balkan political scene; To enable U.S. minority companies and European businesses to meet decision-makers face-to-face and to enhance the visibility of their business; To improve participants' knowledge and understanding of European affairs; and To strengthen an environment of confidence amongst government and private business leaders, non-governmental organizations, and U.S. Partners, in order to reinforce the United States and European economic model.

About USMCC: is an independent not for profit economic development organization that has been providing leadership from the minority businesses (Latino, African Americans, Women and Asian Americans ) with headquarters in Washington, DC, and operative centers in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Puerto Rico, Atlanta, Honduras, Costa Rica and Colombia. Since 2000 providing conferences, connections and facility businesses with Latin America and the Caribbean in the delivery of trade and investment trough public-private partnership. Through U.S. Entrepreneurship spirit in commerce, finance and investment, we are leading a global coalition of private sector actors to mobilize the trillions that will enable a transition from poverty to better opportunities for better infrastructure, exports, and a sustainable economy through international cooperation. For more information: www.minoritychamber.net

