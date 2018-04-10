LONDON, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5373318



The UAM market size is expected to grow from USD 1,071.3 million in 2018 to USD 3,335.7 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.5% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing need to enhance productivity of their employees and to protect the confidential information. Similarly, the stringent regulations across the globe are fueling the growth of UAM market. However, financial constraint due to higher innovation cost of UAM solution is restraining the growth of the market, as it directly affects the budget allocation of organizations.



Behavior analytics technology is expected to have a larger market size in the UAM market

The behavior analytics technology in UAM is estimated to contribute a largest market share in 2018.This technology analyzes the historical data logs that include network and authentication logs collected and stored with the help of log management.



It then compares the patterns of user logs with the existing definitions and patterns to identify any dissimilarities in the pattern of traffic, both normal and malicious. The technology provides actionable insights to security teams in an organization, which help them take necessary actions.



System monitoring segment is expected to have the largest market size in the UAM market

System monitoring application area is expected to hold a largest market size during 2018–2023.It is the process of continuously monitoring resources and their performance within a system.



System monitoring is an important application area in UAM, as it monitors users who are allowed to access critical systems in an organization.The vulnerabilities in the system can harm the entire IT infrastructure of the organization.



Therefore, the system monitoring application area monitors the activities of users and alerts administrators on detecting any suspicious activity in the system.

North America is expected to contribute the largest market share; and Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size and dominate the global UAM market in 2018.The increasing information security challenges due to network complexities, along with meeting strict compliance regulations and enhancing employee productivity, is pushing organizations in North America to adopt UAM solutions.



APAC offers growth opportunities for major vendors in the UAM market, as countries in this region are investing heavily in deploying the UAM and compliance management solutions.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. The break-up of the profile of primary participants is as follows:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C level – 48%, Director level – 37%, and Others – 15%

• By Region: North America – 22%, Europe – 45%, APAC – 26%, and RoW – 7%



Key UAM vendors are Micro Focus (UK), Splunk (US), Forcepoint (US), Imperva (US), ManageEngine (US), CyberArk (US), Rapid7 (US), Centrify (US), SolarWinds (US), Securonix(US), NetWrix (US), Digital Guardian (US), Birch Grove Software (US), LogRhythm (US), Sumo Logic (US), Balabit (Hungary), ObserveIT (US), Dtex Systems (US), WALLIX (France), Teramind (US), Veriato (US), SysKit (Croatia), Ekran System (US), NetFort (Ireland), and TSFactory (US).



Research Coverage

The research segments the UAM market by component, technology types, installation types, application area, deployment modes, organization sizes, and verticals in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.Additionally, it includes the factors that are driving the UAM market along with the growth opportunities in this market.



It also includes the restraining factors and challenges for the UAM market. Moreover, the report includes detailed company profiles of the key players offering UAM solutions and services.



The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the UAM market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments across different regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report helps stakeholders to understand the competitors better and gain more insights to improve their positions in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, new product developments, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5373318



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-uam-market-size-is-expected-to-grow-from-usd-1-071-3-million-in-2018-to-usd-3-335-7-million-by-2023--at-a-compound-annual-growth-rate-cagr-of-25-5-300627248.html