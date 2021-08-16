The UAW Independent Monitor, Jenner & Block Partner Neil Barofsky, Launches Informational Website And Issues Interim Rules For Upcoming Referendum

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independent Monitor overseeing the UAW has published a website containing information about the Monitor's duties, authority, and work. The website, at https://www.uawmonitor.com, contains a link to the Consent Decree under which the Independent Monitor was appointed and will host copies of the Independent Monitor's reports, when those are filed. It also provides details of the Independent Monitor's two hotlines, and a copy of initial rules governing the union's upcoming referendum.

The two hotlines, one dedicated to the referendum and elections and the other for general matters, can be found at https://www.uawmonitor.com/contact. UAW members, employees, and officials can use the hotlines to contact the Independent Monitor with questions, concerns, tips, or complaints. The Independent Monitor will maintain confidential the identity of the provider of any such question, concern, tip, or complaint to the extent possible and consistent with any Court order, and will not disclose that identity to the UAW without the provider's consent.

Also, the Independent Monitor published initial rules governing the referendum. The rules were drawn up in consultation with the UAW and the Department of Labor's Office of Labor Management Standards. These rules are posted on the Independent Monitor's website, at https://www.uawmonitor.com/electionsreferendum. They are also posted on the UAW's website. If these initial referendum rules are subsequently updated or amended, the updated rules will also be posted on both the Monitor's website and the UAW's website.

ABOUT THE MONITOR

On May 12, 2021, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan appointed Neil M. Barofsky of Jenner & Block LLP as the Independent Monitor of the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW), pursuant to the Consent Decree entered into by the United States and the UAW in United States v. International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, No. 20-cv-13293 (E.D. Mich.)

