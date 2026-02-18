THE 'UBER FOR CONTENT CREATION' LANDS IN NYC & MIAMI: SOCIAL AGENT APP SCALES ON-DEMAND SERVICE TO EAST COAST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Agent, the first app to deliver certified content creators on-demand, today announced its expansion into New York City and Miami ahead of Global Day of Unplugging (March 6-7).

Social Agent allows users to reserve a certified Agent with as little as four hours' notice or request one on-demand to arrive in 30 minutes or less. Clients can put their phones away while an Agent captures photos and videos exclusively on iPhone, and delivers edited Reels and photos the very same day.

From Manhattan brand activations to Brooklyn dinners and Miami beach proposals, Social Agent captures the moments while people stay present. Now available in New York City and launching in Miami on February 25.

What sets Social Agent apart:

On-Demand or By Request – Agents arrive in 30 minutes or can be booked with as little as four hours' notice.

– Agents arrive in 30 minutes or can be booked with as little as four hours' notice. Flat, Affordable Pricing – starting at $65 for 30 minutes; edits from $30

– starting at $65 for 30 minutes; edits from $30 Same-Day Delivery – Raw content, fully edited Reels and photos delivered within hours.

– Raw content, fully edited Reels and photos delivered within hours. iPhone-Only Capture – Fast, portable, and compatible with every social platform.

– Fast, portable, and compatible with every social platform. Certified Quality – Every Agent undergoes a rigorous skills assessment and background check, ensuring brand-safe, high-energy content.

– Every Agent undergoes a rigorous skills assessment and background check, ensuring brand-safe, high-energy content. Ownership – Clients retain all content ownership.

– Clients retain all content ownership. Not a Marketplace – All Agents are equally qualified; no browsing or selection; the app matches users with certified Agents instantly based on location.

– All Agents are equally qualified; no browsing or selection; the app matches users with certified Agents instantly based on location. Group Bookings – Users can invite friends, family, colleagues to receive live updates and access to all content; group payment options available.

– Users can invite friends, family, colleagues to receive live updates and access to all content; group payment options available. Nationwide Editing – Capture anywhere, upload anytime and Social Agent will turn your footage into scroll-stopping content within hours.

"Social Agent was built on the belief that life's best moments should be lived, not recorded through a screen," said Lisa Jammal, Co-Founder and CEO of Social Agent. "Whether you plan ahead or need someone last minute, you can put your phone away and trust that we'll capture it."

This expansion aligns with Global Day of Unplugging, which encourages people to step away from their devices and reconnect. Social Agent captures the moments so hosts and guests can unplug without missing the memories.

About Social Agent

Founded by Lisa Jammal, Brooke Levy, and Jeff Tobler, Social Agent bridges the gap between DIY social media and expensive production crews. Users can book a certified content creator on demand or upload their own footage for professional editing with same-day turnaround. Social Agent launched Fall 2025 in Los Angeles, with nationwide "You Upload, We Edit" services available. Download on the App Store, learn more at www.socialagentapp.com and follow @socialagentapp.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Social Agent