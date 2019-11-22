The Uber of Car Tires Launches

MIAMI, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Welch has a big vision for Tirescanner.com. By 2020 he expects to be able to offer a same-day tire install anywhere in the United States at market leading prices. A big job, but he has done this before. Welch was responsible for the creation of the world's first 'click to fit' online tire retailer, Blackcircles.

Mike Welch founder Tirescanner.com

Welch said, "Whilst working in the US tire market it became apparent to me that the independent retailer store or mobile van was not getting anywhere near the online visibility the big brand guys where achieving, mainly due to budget and geographic scale. In fact, in lots of cases these retailers would not even have a website, 'why bother,' they would tell me. As a consequence it is not feasible for motorists to check all of their local independent tire retail options, or for retailers to get a chance to sell to those online shoppers. It seemed like there was a big opportunity to create a network for those retailers who could not get online and create a market-leading customer offer for service & value."

Tirescanner works in partnership with the best, most customer-focused retail partners across the United States to sell their inventory and calendar availability to online shoppers and fleet owners using their innovative integration technology. Tirescanner manages the end-to-end customer experience investing heavily in the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

Welch maintains that Tirescanner prices are the most competitive in the market and that his network is already able to offer same day & next day tire installations in 43 states through nearly 4,000 locations. Tirescanner also provides all of the coupon rebates and offers you would expect to see at larger store chains so it is a win-win for retailers and customers.

Welch said, "Buying tires online in the US currently is not a good experience. Customers are expected to have tires shipped to their homes, it's then up to them to figure out the install process. And that's if the courier has turned up on the date and at the time they are expected! Online tire retail 2.0 is about delivering an amazing service. The biggest range, the best prices, same day install, the best customer experience online and in-store. That is what Tirescanner is all about."

Facts

$42bn annual tire replacement market

annual tire replacement market 90% of tire buyers research on-line & 7% transact online

Tirescanner.com is present in 43 states across over 4,000 retail points

Tirescanner.com operates a national mobile van offering & is developing a mobile Fleet offer

Blackcircles was launched in 2001 by Michael Welch and was sold to Michelin Plc in 2015

and was sold to Michelin Plc in 2015 Welch was awarded an OBE by the Queen in 2016 for services to charity & business

Media Contact:

Kim Magee

Contact: 305 450 8221 / kim@tirescanner.com

Related Images

mike-welch-founder-tirescanner-com.jpg

Mike Welch founder Tirescanner.com

SOURCE Tirescanner

Related Links

https://tirescanner.com

