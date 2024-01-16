The UEP Group Launched to Pursue Nationwide Growth in Commercial Heating, Cooling, and Venting Industries

Plans Acquisition and Launch of Growth-Minded Commercial Heating, Cooling, and Venting Companies

CROFTON, Md., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The UEP Group, a portfolio of commercial heating, cooling, and venting companies, is proud to announce its formation to lead its nationwide expansion from two Mid-Atlantic-based heating, cooling, and venting solutions companies into a national company. The leadership team recognized a unique opportunity to build a portfolio of like-minded, industry-leading firms looking to reach their full potential and is actively looking for expansion opportunities.

"With a long-term investment outlook, we are proactively building a nationwide network of mechanical and venting manufacturer rep firms and installation service providers by pursuing opportunities to grow our portfolio through both acquisitions and new locations in key regions. Whether a firm is looking to be acquired or is interested in a strategic partnership, we can help them reach their full potential by leveraging our proven abilities to deliver complex solutions efficiently, effectively and on-budget," said Frank Smollon, CEO, The UEP Group.

Today the reach of The UEP Group extends nationwide, from California to Florida, and includes industry leaders in marketing, selling, and delivering best-in-class commercial heating, cooling, and venting solutions. Currently united under The UEP Group are the following five market-leading companies: UEP, Chimney Works, Pacific Venting Solutions, Atlantic Venting Solutions, and Lone Star Venting Solutions. The UEP Group's expansion approach is backed by a highly experienced management team skilled in supporting the operations, marketing, and management of growth-minded manufacturer representative, and chimney installation firms.

"We have four decades of expertise in turnkey management systems and processes, an unwavering dedication to technical innovation and the customer experience, and premier relationships with top global suppliers to provide world-class, streamlined support and guidance needed for commercial companies looking to scale and gain market share," added Peter De Angelo, President, The UEP Group.

The UEP Group's impressive leadership team of industry experts includes the following: Frank Smollon IV, Chief Executive Officer; Peter De Angelo, President; Trip Harrison, Sr. Vice President, Portfolio Management; Tifiny McDonald, Chief Financial Officer; Sandy Ingley, Vice President, Risk Management; Meghan O'Connell, Manager, People and Culture; and Mike Mommsen, Vice President, Growth.

About The UEP Group

The UEP Group is a portfolio of exceptional turnkey commercial heating, cooling, and venting companies united by their dedication to exceptional service through early technology adoption, top quality customer service, and leading-edge technical expertise. Our national network of manufacturer representative firms markets and sells best-in-class commercial solutions for heating, cooling, and venting products. To learn more about The UEP Group, visit www.theuepgroup.com.

