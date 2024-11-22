The UFO Encyclopedia, Fourth Edition--The Ultimate Guide to UFO/UAP Releasing December 2024

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UFO (and UAP) enthusiasts and researchers, take note! The wait is over—Jerome Clark's acclaimed The UFO Encyclopedia is back with a monumental Fourth Edition published by Relevant Information, releasing in December 2024.

This updated two-volume set spans an impressive 3,340 pages, featuring over 100 new entries that illuminate the mysteries of UFO and other aerial phenomena. Covering everything from sightings and close encounters to government investigations and cultural impacts, The UFO Encyclopedia is the definitive reference guide to understanding the science, history, and intrigue of UFOs.

The release of the fourth edition aligns with an unprecedented surge in global interest in UFOs, sparked by the congressional committee hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) held on November 13, 2024.

Highlights of the Fourth Edition include:

Analysis of newly declassified UFO-related documents from the United States , Brazil , and beyond.

, , and beyond. In-depth entries on secret government programs, prominent UFO theorists, and the global UFO/UAP community.

Comprehensive historical context dating back to pre-1800 sightings.

Authored by Jerome Clark, one of the world's foremost experts on UFOs, this encyclopedia has been meticulously crafted to serve as the ultimate resource for researchers, libraries, and enthusiasts alike.

For more information or to pre-order, visit www.relevantinformation.com or contact [email protected] | (800) 207-4103.

The UFO Encyclopedia: The Phenomenon from the Beginning. Fourth Edition. By Jerome Clark. December 2024. ISBN 9781954866225. 3,340 pages in 2 volumes. Bibliography. Index.

SOURCE Relevant Information