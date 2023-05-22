The UK: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio 2023

22 May, 2023, 19:45 ET
The "The UK: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database (excel) product covers the UK data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 197 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 33 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Aberdeen, Bedford, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bracknell, Bradford, Bridgend, Byfleet, Camberley, Cardiff, Chapelhall, Cheltenham, Chester, Corsham, Coventry, Crawley, Croydob, Croydon, Dagenham, Derby, Edinburgh, Elland, Enfield, Fareham, Farnborough, Feltham, Fleet, Glamorgan, Glasgow, Gloucester, Godalming, Gosport, Harlow, Harrogate, Havant, Hayes, Hemel Hempstead, High Wycombe, Hoddesdon, Hounslow, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London, Luton, Maidenhead, Maidstone, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Newark, Newcastle Upon Tyne, Newport, Normanton, North Shields, Norwich, Nottingham, Poole, Reading, Redditch, Redhill, Romford, Rotherham, Sandwich, Sheffield, Slough, Southall, St Asaph, Stevenage, Studley, Swindon, Thatcham, Wallsend, Watford, Welwyn Garden City, West Drayton, Wirral, Wokingham, Wolverhampton, Worcestershire, Working, York.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2022)
- Future capacity additions (2023-2027)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
I. Quarter Rack (1/4)
II. Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
III. Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
- The UK data center market is one of the major markets in the Western Europe region aided by significant data center investments, increased government digitalization strategies, and growing high computing technology.
- The market has been growing with increased investments from data center operators such as Ark Data Centres, Equinix, Echelon Data Centres, Iron Mountain, Kao Data, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (VIRTUS Data Centres), Yondr, Teledata, among others.
- In Terms of Operators, Equinix, Virtus Data Centres and Digital Reality contribute to more than 30% of the existing IT Load capacity in the UK Data Center Market.
- Regarding geography, Greater London and Berkshire account for around 59% of the existing power capacity in the UK Data Center Market.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (197 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (London II or Glasgow Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (33 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED
Equinix, VIRTUS Data Centres, Digital Realty, Ark Data Centres, NTT Global Data Centers, Vantage Data Centers (Next Generation Data), Telehouse, Global Switch, Colt Data Centre Services, Infinity SDC, CyrusOne, Ascendas (Digital Realty), Kao Data, Rackspace Technology, Cxytera Technologies, SunGard Availability Services, Iron Mountain, Keppel Data Centres, Pulsant, Stellium Datacenters, ServerChoice, Proximity Data Centres, IOMART, China Mobile International (CMI), ServerHouse, Fujitsu, Lumen Technologies, Trinity DC, LDeX, SCC, DataVita, Ionos, GTT( I Squared), Node4, Volta Data Centres, Six Degrees, Telstra, SilverEdge DC, Amito, HostDime, Fulcrum Data Systems, Lincoln Rackhouse, UKFast, The Bunker, Datum Datacentres, Redcentric, Aptum, Host-IT, THG Hosting, Clouvider, Redwire DC, 4D Data Centres, MIGSOLV, DataBank, AQL Data Center, Indectron Evoque Data Center Solutions, Hardy Fisher Services, Custodian Data Centres, Sovereign Business Integration Group, OOSHA, Teledata, brightsolid, Blue Chip, Netwise, Hosting, AIMES, DATANET.CO.UK, Itility, GTP 3 Data Center, IP House, Aegis One, Daisy Corporate Services, IFB, Centrilogic, Wildcard Networks, ONI plc, ASK4, Datacentreplus, Safe Hosts Internet, Cogent Communications, Hosting-UK, Clearstream Technology, Timico, Legend Telecom, WRN Broadcast, Cloud Innovation Limited.
TARGET AUDIENCE
1. Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
2. Data center Construction Contractors
3. Data center Infrastructure Providers
4. New Entrants
5. Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
6. Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing
8. Explore the Publisher's Comprehensive Portfolio
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/izdu9c
