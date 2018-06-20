The UK's Cumbria Constabulary First to Deploy Axon Citizen for Officers

Axon Citizen for Officers enables police forces to securely receive and manage one-on-one submissions relating to a specific crime. Individuals receive a URL via text message or email that they can click to upload their photos or video footage. The files are uploaded directly into Evidence.com so community members do not need to hand their phones over to police.

"We've heard from officers at our police force that Axon Citizen for Officers is one of the best additions to their tool kit," said Cumbria Constabulary's Superintendant Matthew Kennerley. "One of the immediate benefits we've experienced in rolling out this technology is eliminating the need to download, print, or physically store pieces of video and photo evidence."

Axon is expanding the Citizen offering with the release of Axon Citizen for Communities later this year. This product provides polices forces the ability to create public portals for collecting community-wide evidence on a specific crime or incident. Learn more by visiting http://uk.axon.com/citizen.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to protect life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer's day-to-day experience:

In the field - Our Conducted Electrical Devices offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection.

- Our Conducted Electrical Devices offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection. At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share, and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools.

- Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share, and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools. In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 226,900 software seats booked on the Axon Network around the world and more than 200,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at https://uk.axon.com/or by calling (800) 978-2737.

