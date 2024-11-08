The Ultimate 2024 Holiday Gift: Immerse Yourself in Nature with Bird Buddy's Smart Bird Feeder

Bird Buddy's Smart Bird Feeder continues to be the ideal holiday gift for all ages, with over 65% of units gifted to loved ones.

Rated 4.4 on Trustpilot, the award-winning feeder retails at $239 with an expanded accessory line to increase the species at your feeder.

Assign a unique name to each bird that visits your feeder. This way, you'll be able to recognize them when they return.

Smart Bird Feeder with Solar Roof bundle is the most popular gifting option

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As birdwatching gains popularity in households across the US with over 70 million enthusiasts, Bird Buddy's AI-powered Smart Bird Feeder (RRP $239) continues to lead the trend with the ultimate must-have gift of the 2024 holiday season. Consistently named one of the best smart bird feeders since inception, Bird Buddy makes it easy to give the joy of nature directly to your friends and family this Christmas.

Bird Buddy Smart Bird Feeder PRO

Bird Buddy's Smart Bird Feeder with Solar Roof bundle is the most popular option with updated features beyond the renowned instant species recognition and live streaming that immediately immerses users in the vibrant and fulfilling world of their backyard feathered friends. New features include unique bird identification, yes, you can name Bob, pet alerts, species identification beyond birds such as bears, deers and raccoons with up to 10 accounts to share with others and HD+ video quality. In addition, users can now integrate their feeder with their choice of home connected device bringing nature directly into rooms.

Over 65% of the 285,000 feeders have been purchased as a gift for family members and friends of all ages and demographics. Bird Buddy's Smart Bird Feeder continues to earn glowing reviews, boasting a 4.4 rating on Trustpilot. Customers are thrilled with the seamless integration of technology and nature.

Bird enthusiast Michelle A said: "The Bird Buddy feeder is so much fun! Seeing my backyard birds up close has taken backyard bird watching to a whole new level. I've gotten to enjoy a family of Eastern Bluebirds and their 5 fledglings. I also now realize I have 6-7 cardinals that visit daily. It's fun watching the fledglings mature and change colors. Bird Buddy has given me some hilarious daily moments. Highly recommend it"

Cat, on Amazon, commented: "I love my bird buddy. The photos are clear, videos are awesome. After three visits from the same bird you can name them. When they revisit the camera, you can get to know the habits of that specific bird. You can live feed if you want. I love the solar powered version as you do not have to take it down to charge. Both my son in law and I have one, we have them linked so not only do I get to see my visitors, I can see his too!"

The Bird Buddy Smart Bird Feeder is available in two colors, blue and yellow, with an optional solar roof fitting. The casing is made from recyclable materials and comes with a universal bottom mount, filler cup, coat hanger, and USB-C charging cable as well as the camera module. The 5-megapixel camera delivers 2k live streaming, with a 120° field of view, motion detection, and a built-in microphone. WiFi connectivity ensures easy pairing with the Bird Buddy app. The Smart Bird Feeder can also be purchased in a number of bundles, with the Smart Bird Feeder with Solar Roof retailing at $299 being the most popular.

For the first time, Bird Buddy's Smart Hummingbird Feeder is also available for the holiday season. Following a $3million Kickstarter campaign in 2023, the new feeder is available for the ultimate bird lover, charmed by these balls of energy and color who provide another level of challenge when trying to photograph them.

To ensure delivery in time for Christmas, the last order date is December 15th. Don't miss out on this perfect gift – order your Bird Buddy directly from Bird Buddy's official website.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2552689/Bird_Buddy_Feeder.jpg

SOURCE Bird Buddy