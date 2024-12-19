The Ultimate Camping Multi-Tool: Why Adventurers Love EATi

Struggling with too much gear on trips? Septem has launched the perfect solution on Kickstarter.

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a common scenario — digging through a backpack for a fork, juggling random camping tools, or worse, finding oneself halfway up a mountain with nothing but a spoon. Enter EATi, the 12-in-1 titanium multi-utensil from Septem. Ideal for scaling cliffs, cooking by the fire, or simply enjoying a picnic, this all-in-one gadget simplifies eating, cooking, and prepping, making it entirely stress-free.

It's compact, it's durable, and it has everything needed in one compact pack.

The Essential Multi-Utensil for Every Outdoor Adventurer. Multi-Utensil for Every Outdoor Adventurer. Spoon, Fork, Tongs, Tools & Cutting Board-All in One Compact Pack

All Dining Tools in One Compact Package

Imagine being in the middle of nowhere, the sun setting, and hunger striking. Instead of fumbling around for a cutting board, tongs, or that elusive fork, just reach for the EATi. This clever kit locks together like magic, providing:

A spoon and fork (no more makeshift sticks),

Tongs ideal for cooking (perfect for sausages, fish, or marshmallows),

A cutting board and other tools for on-the-go food prep,

Everything clicks into place, so there's no carrying loose gear that clatters around the bag.

No More Lost Utensils

Outdoor adventures are incredible, but keeping track of tiny tools can be challenging. One standout feature of EATi is its magnetic design. The pieces stick together neatly, forming a compact bundle that:

Saves space: The bag stays tidy, with room for other essentials,

Prevents noise: Say goodbye to annoying clanging forks while hiking,

Reduces stress: Never lose a key piece of gear again,

It's simple, clever, and those who've ever lost a fork in the dirt will surely appreciate it.

Why Titanium is the Ultimate Outdoor Material?

If anyone has ever used subpar camping utensils, they know these can bend, break, or rust after just a few uses. That's why EATi is made from pure titanium — not just because it sounds impressive. Here's why titanium is a game-changer:

Super durable : Handle it roughly, year after year—it can take it,

: Handle it roughly, year after year—it can take it, Lightweight: Titanium is feather-light, so it won't weigh down the gear,

Titanium is feather-light, so it won't weigh down the gear, Rust-proof & non-reactive : Food won't taste metallic, and the material won't corrode,

: Food won't taste metallic, and the material won't corrode, Naturally hygienic: Titanium resists bacteria, making it ideal for eating outdoors.

Essentially, it's tough as nails, easy to clean, and feels great to use. For those serious about quality gear, this is the MVP.

Helping the Planet, One Meal at a Time

Here's another reason to love EATi: it's eco-friendly. Using it means one less disposable plastic utensil in a landfill. And because it's built to last for years, it's an investment that's kind to both wallets and the planet. Win-win.

Built for Adventurers, by Adventurers

EATi wasn't conceived in a boardroom by people who've never set foot outside. It's the result of real outdoor enthusiasts testing it in rugged conditions. They've thought of everything—like the interlocking design, handy tongs, and lightweight build—so less time is spent faffing around and more time enjoying the view.

Whether a climber, camper, or casual picnicker, EATi simplifies outdoor meals, allowing focus on what really matters:

Good food,

Great company,

Incredible adventures.

Ready to Pack Smarter?

Tired of messy backpacks and missing utensils? EATi is the answer. Durable, compact, and designed for real adventurers, it's one tool that does the job of many—making it the new go-to for any outdoor trip.

